An update on the network of DC fast chargers installed at BMW Malaysia’s dealerships, related to their use. Since the programe began, use of these DC fast chargers has been free, and accessible to all EV owners. Now, it seems that while they remain open to the public, their use is no longer free, at least at a number of dealerships.
It has been revealed that a few dealerships are now charging payment for use of their DC fast chargers, each with their own pricing scheme. At Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, the 180 kW charger (which is configured to 90 kW) is accessible through an app called Plugit Cloud – payment starts at RM15 (as the transaction fee) and that bags you 10 mins of free charging, followed by a rate of RM1.40 per minute of use.
Meanwhile, Ingress Auto is charging RM50 per use of its 90 kW CCS2 DC charger, and that’s for BMW and MINI EV owners. If you own an EV that’s not from these makes, the going rate is RM70 per use, which means charging to the capacity of the battery on the vehicle, since it doesn’t sound time-based. Cost-wise, the format will be beneficial to some vehicle models, less so to others.
The payment method for this one is also a bit fussier. Users will have to make a payment transfer to Ingress’ bank account, and key in their vehicle registration number as a reference in the payment. They then have to show proof of payment to the personnel on duty, who will then activate charging when the vehicle is plugged in.
Over at Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh, the 120 kW charger is also now pay-per-use for all EV owners, and for non-BMW owners the rate is RM2.40 a minute. Earlier this week, a non-BMW user reported that it took about 45 minutes to top up his vehicle from 56% to 100%, costing him RM108 in the process.
The rate is competitive when compared to that of the Shell Recharge HPC network, which in its pay-per-use format has a RM4 confirmation fee and RM20 for every five minutes of charging for the first 25 minutes, and RM20 for every five minute block thereafter, which works out to RM240 an hour (or RM244 with confirmation fee included).
Elsewhere, at least one outlet is denying use of its charger to outsiders, or non-BMW EV owners, at present. The Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) reports that use of the just-installed 50 kW DC charger at Auto Bavaria Tebrau is being controlled. The unit is currently not open to the public, presumably because rates and payment have not been finalised.
The change in tack has likely come about due to higher usage from EV owners of late, looking to get a free tap of juice. We reached out to BMW Malaysia to ask if it the implementation of payment for use of its DC fast chargers was a blanket decision.
According to Sashi Ambi, head of corporate communications, not all BMW dealers have implemented this policy. Those that have, he said, have only done so because they are experiencing a high volume of traffic in vehicles due to their location. Not surprising then, given that everything has a cost, including electricity.
“Many dealers are primed to charge but they have not implemented it yet. The rates here are also temporary as we are looking to standardise all rates at BMW dealerships with special benefits and rates for BMW customers. There will be a preferential rate for BMW customers and for non-BMW customers,” he told paultan.org.
Comments
And so, the penny has dropped.
The majority of people that switched to EVs are doing so on the cost efficiency platform; it is cheaper, at least for now. Demand will very soon ensure that rates will go up. When I say rates, electric tariff rates will go up.
It is (or will be) the same with palm oil based fuel. In the event this picks up, palm oil demand will go up, and as sure as Anwar Ibrahim will never be PM, the price of palm oil will go up (and this will impact cooking oil, and everything that uses palm oil which is everything from lipsticks to shampoos)…
Back to EV… anyone who thinks they are being responsible to the environment because they drive an EV needs to realise that along the chain, TNB makes the energy from fossil fuel, and distributes it to the charging stations in public areas or to your wall charge in the garage/driveway.
Now with the more and more EV Charger no longer free, people will start to realize that owning an EV in Malaysia is not cheap after all. For now, EVs remains in the realm for those upper middle class income only.
Also, try to convert the charging cost to RM per KM and see. I think it maybe more expensive than petrol in some cases.
EV is a rich man’s toy.
The average salaried Msian cant afford it.
Wow! Hard to maintain the car. The charging is so expensive!
Correct me if I’m wrong. What’s TnB tariff for 1 kWh of usage? About ~RM 0.40 to charge at home. Say you have a 80kWh battery, it will cost you RM32 per full charge. I’m not gonna pay more than a hundred ringgit for a full charge at a public charger. This is daylight robbery.
tnb highest residential/domestic tariff is RM0.571 per kWh.