In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2022 1:00 pm / 8 comments

Proton has delivered a brand-new X50 to a very important customer and collector of the brand’s models. The national carmaker recently announced on Facebook that it had handed the keys to an X50 over to HRH Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj.

The X50 you see here is a little more special than others as it has received a few modifications done by Automotive Conversion Engineering (ACE), which is a special division within Proton that specialises in customising vehicles and has worked on all the Proton cars in Tengku Sulaiman’s collection, including an X70 and Perdana.

Unlike those personalised Protons, Tengku Sulaiman’s X50 is painted in a bright yellow hue that isn’t part of the normal X50 colour palette. The SUV also comes with distinctive black stripes on the bonnet, tailgate and parallel with the vehicle’s belt line, while the special 10-spoke wheels are finished in chrome.

Elsewhere on the exterior, the grille sports a painted accent area to match the body, and if you look closely at the lower intake, you’ll also find colour-coded hardware and a pair of LED lighting units just below the bespoke number plate holder bearing an eagle, the state animal of Selangor. You’ll also notice the tiger ornament on the bonnet.

As for the rear, the tailgate has been modified to feature a Proton badge set upon a thick chrome bar, while the Proton script is finished in gold yellow as well. The tailgate also gains the Selangor flag and emblem, along with a stylised “S” next to the X50 badge. Just like the front, LED lights can be found in the lower apron.

Proton only supplied a single photo of the vehicle’s interior, which has also been modified to sport wood trim on the steering wheel, dashboard centre console, accompanied by yellow stitching on the leather seats and centre arm rest.