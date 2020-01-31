In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 31 January 2020 6:28 pm / 3 comments

Proton has handed over a customised X70 to HRH Tengku Sulaiman Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, brother of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Sultan of Selangor. Familiar? The royal is also the owner of a customised Proton Perdana 2.4L, which was delivered in 2016.

As with his previous customised Proton, Tengku Sulaiman’s X70 here wears a custom shade of blue – a colour that isn’t part of the X70’s regular palette comprising Snow White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Cinnamon Brown and Flame Red. Rolling stock continues to be 19 inches in diameter with the same 225/55R19 tyre size, albeit on a different wheel design with a polished finish.

Elsewhere, chrome is used for the front bumper inserts and side sills. Additional LED strips have been added to the SUV’s exterior. Inside, the customised Proton X70 channels the theme from its owner’s customised Perdana in using grey leather seats with blue inserts, joined by a light grey headliner.

The theme continues from the customised Perdana, with wood trim for the centre console, rear tray tables and door inserts and like the Perdana, a multimedia player has been installed behind each front headrest. As standard, the Proton X70 is powered by a 1.8 litre direct-injection turbo petrol four-cylinder engine, producing 181 hp at 5,500 rpm and 285 Nm of torque from 1,700 rpm to 4,400 rpm, channeled to the driven wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.