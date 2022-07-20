In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2022 5:02 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday it is, and so the time for the weekly fuel price updates in Malaysia has come, and the ministry of finance has announced the prices of fuels for the coming week of July 21 to July 27, 2022.

The latest update sees yet more financial relief for those who fuel with the premium grade of petrol, as RON 97 is now 10 sen cheaper than last week, at RM4.65 per litre for the coming week. This is a continuation of the downward price trend for the fuel since the record high was reached in the fourth week of June.

No change in pricing for the RON 95 grade of petrol, as it continues at its price ceiling of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February last year. Similarly, diesel fuels remain where they are, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen dearer at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until July 27, 2022, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 30th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 184th in total since its introduction in 2019.