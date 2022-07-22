In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 July 2022 5:56 pm / 0 comments

One thing about electric vehicles that consumers might be worried about is the unfamiliarity – these battery-powered cars are just so different from what we have been driving, what we’re driving now. Perhaps an EV like the BMW iX3 can help bridge the gap.

You see, the BMW X3 is a staple of the premium SUV segment, one that millions of owners, and even us the media, have come to know and love. It’s a great blend of size and practicality with driving pleasure – not always the most flashy, but it just works. The iX3 – the electric version of the X3 – carries over all the things that made the X3 popular. It’s a familiar model, just with some changes under the skin.

The iX3 features a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 210 kW (286 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds. The e-motor draws power from a 73.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of between 453 and 461 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging takes around 7.5 hours with a maximum AC charging power of 11 kW, but with a DC fast charger at up to 150 kW, getting from a 0-80% state of charge takes just 32 minutes. Good specs.

The iX3 is great value too, at RM343,800 with the extended warranty and service package. Best of all, there’s a short waiting period for this EV, and you’ll get it much earlier compared to BMW’s other EVs such as the iX and i4. As early as September, if you act now.

Acting now will also net you some great deals. BMW, represented at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 by dealership Wheelcorp Premium, will be having an exclusive promo for the event, where buyers will enjoy attractive financing rates from as low as 0.91%*. There are also cash rebates of up to RM30,000* for certain models, with sales tax absorbed. Yup, we’re past the SST exemption deadline now, but savings are still there for the taking. Details here.

Aside from BMW, participating brands include Tesla, Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and others. Besides checking out the EVs on sale, come to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 to learn about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

EVx, Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase, is the place to be to learn about buying, owning and living with an EV in Malaysia, with talks by industry experts and ownership discussion forums. EVx will be happening this weekend, July 23-24, in Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on down and have an immersive experience with the future of motoring. The good, the bad and the unfortunate truths – all in one place.

If you’re ready for the EV life, book one at EVx. The first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. Come and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner) and ask us your electric car questions. See you at SCCC this weekend!