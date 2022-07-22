In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 July 2022 8:14 pm / 0 comments

If you’re curious about the wide-ranging aspects of electrification and have questions about the topic, be it from what it’s like to own or use an electric vehicle to the various elements of charging, you’ll get all the answers at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which runs from tomorrow until Sunday (July 23-24) at the Setia City Convention Centre.

Besides being able to view – and try out – an assortment of EVs that will be present at the event, the country’s first comprehensive electric vehicle showcase also promises to educate and enlighten those looking to make the leap into the new genre.

You’ll be able to engage with industry experts and current EV owners as well as folk from the various car brands and charging infrastructure stakeholders to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. Over the course of the two-day event, there will be a series of moderated talk shows, covering a variety of EV-related topics.

Here is the schedule for the talks that will be held at EVx:

Saturday, July 23

Moderated talk show with automotive brands – 11am Speakers: David Kim (director of sales, BMW Group Malaysia)

Christian Grimberg (general manager of pricing & product management, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia)

Moderated talk show with ecosystem stakeholders – 3pm Speakers: Haikal Zubir (head of mobility, Gentari)

Aishah Daniyal (lead regulator and advocacy, PMO-EV, Tenaga Nasional)

Che Hang Seng (technical director, EVC and JomCharge)

Simon Britter (global EV product manager, Exicom)

Sunday, July 24

Moderated talk show with EV owners – 3pm Speakers: Datuk Shahrol Helmi (Tesla Model S owner)

Zuhril Azhar (Tesla Model 3 owner)

Alvin Phua (who owns a Nissan Leaf and lives in a condo)

All the discussions will be livestreamed on the paultan.org Facebook page and YouTube channel, so do tune in if you’re not able to make it to the event.

If you are present at the show, you can look forward to viewing displays and products from Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports and Zaibar Automobile), Tenaga Nasional, EV Connection, EVhub.my, Exicom, RHB, and more.

Should you decide to make an EV purchase at the event, here’s the good news – the first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag with RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. If you’re looking to finance your purchase, you’ll be able to secure attractive rates from RHB Bank.

Head over to EVx this weekend – the event is open to the public, and entry is free of charge. The paultan.org editorial team, one of which is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and yet another is a former EV owner, will be present at the event. See you at the Setia City Convention Centre, July 23 to 24!

Find out more about EVx here.