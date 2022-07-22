In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 July 2022 2:09 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicles are coming of age, with the rapid expansion of product offerings from automakers as well as the growing of infrastructure to support their use.

One of these automakers is BMW, and the German brand is one of several manufacturers that will be present at the upcoming paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which is taking place this weekend from July 23 to 24 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

The marque from Munich will be bringing a trio of EVs to the showcase this weekend, and the line-up will consist of the iX3 Sport and the iX 40 Sport duo of electric SUVs, which will be joined by the i4 fastback.

Perhaps the most familiar of the lot, in the context of legacy internal combustion-powered models, the iX3 closely resembles its ICE-powered sibling the X3, and here the zero tailpipe emissions SUV packs a rear-mounted drive motor sending 286 PS and 400 Nm of torque to the rear wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

This driving force is powered by a 73.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of between 453 km and 461 km on the WLPT testing protocol. Recharging the iX3 will take around 7.5 hours from an AC outlet at a maximum rate of 11 kW, though moving up to a DC fast charger rated up to 150 kW enables a 0-80% recharge to be done in just 32 minutes.

Prefer something sleeker and more powerful? There will also be the BMW i4, which in eDrive40 guise packs a 340 PS/430 Nm rear axle motor, which will propel this electric fastback from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and on to a maximum of 190 km/h. Even more generous battery range is offered here too, with up to 590 km from its 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

This will take up to 11 kW of AC charging, that will top up its battery charge in eight hours 15 minutes. The i4 gets even higher-rated DC charging at 200 kW, which will replenish its battery from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes.

For something that looks even more unique and far removed from its ICE-powered models, BMW brings the iX, which in xDrive40 form packs a pairs of e-motors for a total output of 326 PS and 630 Nm of torque driving all four wheels. This propels the electric SUV from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, and its top speed is 200 km/h.

The 73.6 kWh lithium-ion battery of the iX offers a maximum range of 425 km on the WLTP testing protocol, and a full charge from an 11kW AC outlet takes seven hours 15 minutes. Through a 150 kW DC outlet, the iX can get from 5% to 80% state of charge in about half an hour, or in the same ballpark as its EV stablemates to be showcased here.

If you are looking for even more brand variety, BMW is just one of several brands that will be present at EVx 2022, and will be joined by Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Petronas, EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and more.

In addition to viewing the range of electric vehicles on sale in Malaysia, EVx 2022 will also be home to talks by industry experts and discussions with current owners of electric vehicles on life to answer one’s queries about life with a battery-electric vehicle – what chargers and equipment are on the market today, what will the owner need, and how long will batteries last – learn about these and more at EVx 2022.

Ready to buy an electric vehicle? Book one at EVx 2022, where the first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag that includes RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) as well as a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. There will also be attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

Head on over to EVx 2022, at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend from July 23 to 24 where entry is free and is open to the public. Come along and say hi to the paultan.org team – one has owned an EV, one currently does and another has one on the way – and ask us your electric vehicle-related questions. See you there!