The big boys of the auto industry are all fully into electric vehicles now, but things could have been very different without Tesla, as it was Elon Musk’s EV company, among other things, that pushed the traditional carmakers to seriously embrace electric propulsion.

The Tesla Model S was proof that an EV can be high performance, desirable and viable. Successful too, as an SUV (Model X) followed suit, before the Model 3 compact sedan and its Model Y crossover sister followed.

Vision Motorsports and Zaibar Automobile are representing Tesla at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 this weekend, and they have the Model 3 on display and test drives at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). There are Standard, Long Range and Performance versions of the Model 3, with the latter two equipped with dual-motor AWD.

The Long Range AWD is probably the balance between price and performance. Coming in at RM380k, the LR has a claimed range of 576 km per full charge, which is the highest in the range (Standard 437 km, Performance 506 km). It does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.2 seconds and top speed is 233 km/h.

Sure, the Performance version goes even faster (3.1 seconds, 260 km/h) but do you really need that extra speed? If not, the LR has 70 km range advantage and is around RM40k cheaper. Prefer the taller ride and extra space that an SUV offers? The Model Y – the crossover version of the Model 3 – is also here at EVx.

Besides checking out the EVs on sale in Malaysia, come to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 to learn about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

Considering an electric vehicle but unsure about financing compared to ICE cars, public charging facilities, the cost of installing home chargers and the type of chargers in the market today? How about the car’s battery itself – how long will the battery last, and how much will it degrade over time? Get all your EV answers at EVx. Carmakers aside, the charging companies and even Tenaga Nasional (TNB) have booths here.

If you’re ready for the EV life, book one at EVx. The first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx 2022 is open to the public and entry is free. See you here!