25 July 2022

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have issued a reminder to members of the public that conviction of causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving will result in a jail sentence of five years at a minimum and a RM50,000 fine.

This is outlined in section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which was amended from Sections 41 to 45 in July 2020; under Section 41 of the Act, the amendment means that the fine for the offence is RM20,000 to RM50,000, and a jail sentence of five to 10 years. Previously, the fine was from RM5,000 to RM20,000 and/or a jail term of two to 10 years for the first offence.

The social media post by the PDRM comes after a string of publicised road traffic incidents which could have resulted in grievous harm, such as suddenly changing lanes on the highway where vehicles will be travelling at speed, failing to stop to avoid collision, and more.

Most of these occurrences have come to light courtesy of a vehicle's onboard digital video recorder, or dashcam, which record and provide footage that could come in handy in the event that untoward driving results in a messy outcome, particularly when those of ill intent are encountered.