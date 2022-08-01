In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 August 2022 1:40 pm / 0 comments

Hand-made in the old school manner is the BNMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica, shown at the Top Marques show in Monaco recently. This custom R18 from BMW Motorrad’s Heritage line of motorcycles is commissioned by Officine Riunite Milanesi and built by Andrea Radaelli of Radikal Chopper.

Using materials such as brass, aluminium and wood, the R18 Magnifico was thought out and built by hand, starting from a sketch of the bike. Staying mechanically and electrically intact, the R18 Magnifico was stripped down by Radaelli, reducing the weight of the original R18 from 345 kg to the current claimed weight of between 250 to 260 kg.

The R18’s original telescopic front forks are gone, replaced by girder forks with a high chrome finish and reminiscent of the motorcycles of the pre-war era of the 20’s and 30’s. The tail section and massive rear mudguard from the R18 are also removed, leaving the tail and seat of the Magnifico made from one-piece and looking like the assembly is floating without support.

The brake disc and calliper are also hand made, mated to billet alloy wheels machined to Radikal’s design. Mahogany wood is used in the tail piece, with a black leather seat pad, putting one in mind of BMW cars of the 1940s with wooden steering wheels.

A miniscule fuel tank replaces the R18’s 16-litre unit, putting the 1,802 cc, 94 hp, 158 Nm boxer-twin on display, highlighted by chrome plated components. In Malaysia, pricing for the BMW Motorrad R18 begins at RM149,500 for the R18 First Edition, going up to RM198,500 for the R18 Transcontinental touring with the R18 Classic and R18 Bagger are priced at RM154,900 and RM186,500, respectively.