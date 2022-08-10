Another day, another case of a motorist doing everything correctly and minding their own business on the highway, yet for some reason was put in a situation where they narrowly miss a situation where they could have died thanks to unroadworthy big trucks.
In this case, the incident happened yesterday at 3pm on the NKVE Klang-bound near the Subang turn-off. Twitter user @jfkjohan‘s wife was driving on the second left most lane when suddenly a big piece of metal dislodged itself from a big truck on the middle lane. Thankfully the metal piece only hit the car’s wheel arch and nothing more critical.
In fact, what’s the most frustrating part about this is she was doing exactly what the advice in the title of this story says – the video shows she was keeping a significant distance from the huge trucks in front of her. In this situation, what else could have been done really?
What if the metal piece had hit a more critical part like the engine bay or the windscreen? Or what if it was a motorcyclist that was in the path of the metal piece? Can you imagine what would have happened? Why are we constantly at the mercy of these huge trucks? Have the operators of these trucks no shame or guilt?
In the last few months alone we have seen multiple cases – lorry crashes into 11 cars at Shah Alam traffic lights, cement lorry crashes into 3 vehicles on PLUS, lorry crashes into vehicles on Singapore causeway, motorists changing tyre by roadside get hit by lorry. When will this madness end?
Let’s not even start about how on a 5 lane highway, from the dashcam it looks like 3 out of the 5 lanes were taken up by these huge things.
Although a dashcam captured the action, the number plate of the truck could not be identified because of the distance involved and the resolution of the dash cam. Even if it was a dashcam with a higher resolution there’s no guarantee a number plate could have been captured because dashcam footage tends to be blurry when in motion.
Perhaps PLUS Malaysia could help @jfkjohan out by checking the CCTV footage at the toll gates to identify the truck and getting in touch with him to provide the details.
As for the rest of us, it seems that every time we manage to get home safely without getting mauled by one of these big trucks is a day to be thankful indeed.
Thanks to @paultantk for dropping me a note on my IG to mention this on Twitter as well! So here you go. Hey Paul, can you please help tag the right authorities on Twitter. Maybe they might take action if it goes viral! ????
— JFK (@jfkjohan) August 9, 2022
Here your go @paultantk. Where it all came from!
— JFK (@jfkjohan) August 9, 2022
Just incase ya'all wanted to know what kinda damage it did to my wife's car lah. Thank god it wasn't the windscreen or the tyre! Kalau tak I dunno man
— JFK (@jfkjohan) August 9, 2022
whenever i saw/read something like this, i always wish that any of the relatives of those in power is the victim, thats the only way to solve such thing.. unless one of them got involves, they wont take any initiatives.. especially those morons, i mean ministers.. yes, monkeys
We have no choice but have to stay far from all these lorry because JPJ and Police did not take any action for all these idiots negligence. How about arrest this kind of drivers and put them in jail for 7 days for negligence ?
Thats nothing. Lucky it was a car. How about a motorcyclist?
The other issues are gravel and sand trucks that either overfill and not covered or cleaned properly, spraying gravel all over you. Many a windshields were lost to them.
Dear Transport Minister, when will you be wake up and take action on these lorries which seems to ignore the traffic law on purpose?
I know the law is there, but who is enforcing then?
Who is going to take responsibility for all the accidents caused by faulty lorry? JPJ, PDRM, or Puspakom?
Often we see lorries carrying their load exceeding the truck bed capacity by simply covering its load with canvas/tarpaulin. In this case, that metal piece must have spilled out due to vibration. If we look to what other countries enforce, loads must not exceed the truck bed container size. In the same manner, i disagree with the legality of having an extendable load flap for long loads.
As always, the crux of the matter is how strict do we enforce such rules.