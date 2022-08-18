In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2022 5:26 pm / 5 comments

Honda Malaysia today celebrated the delivery of the first 2022 Honda HR-V to Nurul Hafida Binti Mhd Jais during an official handover ceremony held at MJN Motors in Cheras, Selangor.

In addition to receiving the keys to her new HR-V RS e:HEV, Nurul Hafida was also gifted with authorised Honda accessories, Ultra Glass Body Coating and official Honda merchandise valued at RM5,700 as a token of appreciation.

“The response we have received for the all-new HR-V has been overwhelming and we believe this new model will be sensational once again as it did in the past. Today, we are excited to deliver the all-new HR-V to the first owner, Nurul Hafida,” said Hironobu Yoshimura, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

He added that over 1,300 units of the HR-V have been delivered to customers within one month of the model’s launch on July 14. At the time, the company said it had received over 20,000 bookings and that the waiting list stood at more than 12 months.

“I did my research even before the official launch of the all-new HR-V in Malaysia. The exterior styling and looks caught my attention and that’s when I decided to book the model the moment it was opened for booking,” said Nurul Hafida, who attended the event together with her family.

“I have been anticipating the delivery of my new car. I was pleasantly surprised when I found out that I was the first customer to receive the car. And what’s even more exciting is the additional surprise of receiving gifts from Honda! I am looking forward to taking my family out and about on my new ride,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Wan Hazmi bin Dato’ Wan Mustafa, owner of MJN Motors, commented, “demand for the allnew HR-V is high and thus, we are so honoured to be the dealer to deliver the first HR-V to our beloved customer! We are committed to continue providing our customers with excellent service in all aspects.”

The HR-V is available in four variants, starting with the base S that is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder engine. This is followed by two turbocharged options – the E and V – that get a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine.

At the top of the range is the RS e:HEV, which features Honda’s intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid powertrain that consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC four-potter, two electric motors and an e-CVT. Prices start at RM114,800 on-the-road without insurance for the entry-level variant and go all the way up to RM140,800 for the hybrid option.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV