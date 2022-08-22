In Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 August 2022 11:09 am / 4 comments

A total of RM1.8 billion has been allocated for the maintenance of federal roads throughout Malaysia for 2022, said senior works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. Of this amount, RM150 million was for maintenance works for the states of Pahang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, Bernama reported the minister as saying.

“Maintenance works in Pahang involve an expenditure of RM66.08 million, Johor with RM60.9 million and Negeri Sembilan with RM23.63 million. These maintenance works are important to keep those roads in good condition,” Fadillah told reporters.

Proposals for road upgrading works on the federal road FT050 from Ayer Hitam to Kluang in Section 33.8 until the Kluang Stadium junction in Section 49.1 will be submitted to the federal authorities next year, Fadillah said.

The Phase 3B project was aimed at reducing fatal accidents throughout the alignment, and has an estimated value of RM385.3 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP); this is a continuation of the Phase 3A project worth RM219 million that is under construction, and is expected to be complete in October 2024, the senior works minister added.

“This location has recorded the highest rate of accidents in Malaysia due to the absence of road shoulders, medians and U-turns, with 52 accidents reported from 2020 to June 2022,” Fadillah said, adding that the federal road FT050 is the main toll-free route connecting Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing districts and will involve construction works for road shoulders, medians, U-turns and related works.

Meanwhile, a further allocation of RM600,000 has been approved for the upgrading of street lights along the federal road FT050 for the safety of road users, Fadillah added.