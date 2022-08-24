In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Pan Eu Jin / 24 August 2022 3:50 pm / 0 comments

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most iconic sportscars to have emerged from the Land of the Rising Sun. Enthusiasts won’t argue that notion, Nissan welcomes it. To ensure its continued existence, the company through Nismo, its performance and motorsports division, has revealed additions to the Nismo Heritage Parts programme – instrument clusters for the BNR34 and R34 Nissan Skyline.

Three different instrument cluster designs will be reproduced, albeit in limited numbers. These are for the BNR34 with a twin-turbo RB26 engine, and the Skyline R34 with a single-turbo RB25 engine.

For the twin-turbo BNR34, there are two different instrument cluster designs available – a black base with orange letters and a white base with black letters. Both meter designs come with an 11,000 rpm and 320 km/h top speed dials with orange illumination. The black base option starts from 107,800 yen (RM3,537) while the white base costs 110,000 yen (RM3,610).

As for the sole instrument cluster reproduced for the R34 – priced at 99,000 yen (RM3,249) – the meter comes with a matte black base with orange lettering. The instrument cluster reads up to 10,000 rpm and 300 km/h.

First introduced in 2017, the Nismo Heritage Part programme offered 80 different factory replacement parts for the R32 Skyline GT-R. The programme has since been expanded, now offering 160 factory replacement parts for the R33 and R34 Skyline GT-R as well.

The factory replacement parts include exterior components, exhaust systems, power window mechanisms and switches, emblems, and even exhaust systems. More recently in 2020, Nismo introduced the Restored Car programme which offers full factory restorations for the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.