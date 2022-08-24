In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2022 2:21 pm / 5 comments

Remember the Myvi police cars from earlier this month? Perodua officially handed the patrol cars over to PDRM Selangor this morning at the carmaker’s Rawang headquarters in a ceremony attended by P2 chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin and Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

The five units of the pre-facelift third-generation Myvi, in top AV spec, is a donation to PDRM and part of the carmaker’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. Perodua is also offering two years of free service and maintenance for this batch of cars.

The light patrol cars will be used by the police in Hulu Selangor, the district where Perodua’s sprawling Sg Choh base is located at. The police stations receiving them are Serendah, Rasa and Ulu Yam Bharu; while the remaining cars will go to the district police headquarters.

According to Arjunaidi, the Myvis will supplement the force’s existing patrol cars, which are from Proton and more lately, Honda with the Civic FC. The state’s top cop said that the use of Myvi patrol cars is in line with the PDRM’s approach of being close to the community (mendekati rakyat), and the use of a relatable car (setaraf) will help. The Myvi is of course Malaysia’s best-selling car and a true people’s car.

The cars are stock standard, with the usual Malaysian police livery of blue and yellow – with a splash of green – on the sides. The PDRM crest and ‘POLIS’ word is big and prominent on the front doors and bonnet, while the rear gets only a small crest on the left side. Perodua logos are plastered on the lower part of the rear doors.

What’s slightly different is that these Myvi cop cars have a silver base, as opposed to the usual white. Also, three of the cars have the name of the towns they serve on the livery – Serendah, Rasa and Ulu Yam Bharu.

Inside, it’s the standard Myvi AV interior except for a switch to activate and control the roof-mounted “police lights”. The blue light unit doesn’t appear to have the very white and bright spotlights on its sides – I was shined at by one of these while driving and it’s blinding.

Completing the police car light and sound package is what we commonly call the “siren”. For this, there’s a handheld control panel that can be used wirelessly, and according to the buttons, the sounds include “wail”, “yelp”, “co co” and “wa wa”. There’s also a mic for the cops to use the loudhailer.

No extra power under the hood (are you saying that the king is slow?), so it’s a stock standard 1.5 litre 2NR-VE engine with 102 hp and 136 Nm, sent to the front wheels via a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, not the CVT of the facelifted car. The official 0-100 km/h sprint time is well over 10 seconds, but that’s just on paper. On the road, the Myvi is… Ulu Yam touge kakis, beware.