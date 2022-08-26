Heavy vehicles breaking down on city streets and causing traffic jams are a relatively common sight, so much so no one bothers taking a second look. This one, however, was definitely worth more than a passing glance to those driving past it, because it’s not something you see every day.
Earlier this morning, a Malaysian Army main battle tank broke down along Jalan Damansara, at the slip road near Carcosa to Kuala Lumpur Sentral. The incident was reported by DBKL’s Kuala Lumpur Control and Command Centre via its Twitter account.
The Polish-built PT-91M Pendekar MBT, of which the armed forces has four dozen units of, broke down on the bridge section of the slip road, effectively blocking the second left most lane. While it’s definitely not common to have tracked heavy armour running on civilian roads, such practice is permissible (with careful driving), and according to reports, the tank was being used for the Merdeka parade rehearsal that took place in the morning.
It was also reported that the 46 tonne vehicle had been securely removed to a safe location, likely through the use of a military low-loader, or tank transporter. It wasn’t revealed if the operation needed the assistance of a recovery tractor to winch the disabled tank on board, or if it managed to get on under its own power.
Comments
Get Abraham M1 dude. Russian tanks failed bigly.
The M1s sold to Iraq were easily penetrated by RPG rounds and because it does not have ERA like PT91, it was an easier kill compared to Russian type tanks.
Just like LCS we have, RM6 Billion project but some parts gone into the pocket of minster’s wife. If this were in Russia, the ministers will have to face the wrath of Putin. But here is OK because of the culture of our government. We are proud of the achievement of our government this Merdeka.
Copy paste: “want to talk politic, somewhere else. Here, only automotive! Get lost!”
Tengkiu for ur support, my money well spent on hiring you guys. Yes, continue to downvote the opposition and upvote yourself, people will believe if we continue to do this.
Righto humour me. How is the LCS any relevant here, do you drive this ship on the Merdeka parade grounds? Do share your secret. SMH
It’s Abrams.
fuel meter faulty, run out of diesel, tank driver bad luck
We must remember these are 13-14 year old vehicles and they do malfunction and do breakdown as any other types of vehicles. A car breakdown in the middle of a highway, nobody will give a frack, it is only this above that becomes a newspiece and the internet explodes with stupid comments from clueless people.
Good luck in a war. I think we won’t be able to deploy tanks to the Causeway even after a week.
Yeah sure. Just one tank broke down and you think we cannot deploy all the other 47 units. Whatmore you are expecting us go to war with Singapore what with your “deploy tanks to the Causeway”. Yeah as laughable as Madey trying to paint our southern neighbours as the bad guys. Come on this joke has died when he stepped down the first time, our relationship with them have grown much closer since, perhaps the closest ever in our shared history of animosity. And with MRT Transit and HSR our two nations will come even closer than ever. Good luck trying to wage your one man war against our neighbours ya.
Our military doctrine not only on MBT assault dude.
If they want to deploy tank at the causeway, they wont park them at Gemas in the first place.
If they follow your war ‘strategy’ liao lor…
Even if you turn on the vehicle engine once a year for the parade, you still need to service it every 10000km or 6 months, whichever comes first. Takkan ni pun nak diajar.
“every 10000km or 6 months, whichever comes first.”
This is only for warranty purposes. As with cars, do you notice your service center will contact you in 6 months interval for servicing during warranty period but stopped doing so after the warranty has ended?
These tanks are above 10 years old so they no longer have warranties. Servicing interval depends on storage conditions and clocked hours of use.
Ini battle tank carry what vehicle logo, if DRB, can call Proton Care for towing assistance hahaha
Yes DRB-HICOM’s Deftech.
Made by Bumar Labedy Gliwice, Poland. Deftech only services, maintains and perform the upgrade works on them.
lama sangat simpan dalam gudang kot….
Guess what we will be hopeless at war with all this scandal , maintenance and instead of purchase of missiles, weaponry we are more interested to substitute with purchase of Evian water bottles and cotton but for selected personnel only.
There are no scandal, for godsakes it is just a tank that broke down. Tanks are also mechanical creatures and thus have a risk of mechanical failures. If follow your thinking, daily we have cars breaking down on the road, does it mean companies will close down and economy tumble when these daily incidents are a norm?
If you want to find a scandal go ask why Pakatan Govt had cancelled the much needed SPH mobile artillery’s that we had paid for. Money gone but the equipment no longer belongs to us.
Tar Road also koyak lor.. The chain wheel will cause whinning road noise for cars after this!
Dude, never heard of rubber padded? Go google it.
Brader, they use rubber pad when driving on road.
Also..its not chain wheel…its track.
The tank transporter aka low loader has an integral powered winch to haul the tank onboard in normal practice mainly due to the tank weight is rear biased with the heavy engine and it will tear up tarmac if let go on the transporter under its own power (it makes 1000HP). For normal use it is okay to tow it up as these tanks are shorn with softer roadgoing tracks when it is to drive on the road.
Continental Tank?
Eastern European. Soviet based.
So much for being in a state of readiness to defend the country. Heads should roll. If it were possible to make us more of a laughing stock, they have succeeded. Pengkhianat kepada raja dan negara.
I am amused how clueless these civvies are to the workings and preparedness of our armed forces and for sure you just don’t find these downright clueless comments in our military circles and social discussions.
Next two years we will see LCS drifting. But, maybe it is not even siap.
Same reply I will give this irrelevance.
