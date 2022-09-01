In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Pan Eu Jin / 1 September 2022 9:12 pm / 0 comments

Yesterday marked the first time in two years since Malaysians got to celebrate the National Day due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To commemorate the occasion, MINI owners flocked the Sepang International Circuit for an unprecedented feat in an event organised by Aktiv Tuninghaus.

Co-organised with Ingress Auto, MINI Pattern Group, MINI F Series Unofficial Group (MFUG) and 6ixGear Automotive, the event saw MINI vehicles of different forms and models gather to set a new record for the “Largest MINI Cooper parade with the Jalur Gemilang.”

Models such as the MINI Cooper S Countryman, Clubman, Cooper S 3-door, Cooper S 5-door, and the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE were all present at the event along with various other MINI JCW models. The record attempt also saw the presence of classic MINIs, including a rare Clubman Estate.

The convoy of vehicles lapped the 5.5 km circuit twice, led by safety and sweeper cars provided by the organisers. In total, there were 190 MINI vehicles present, with the new record verified by an official from the Malaysia Book of Records.

“Our goal in setting the record is to obtain recognition and also celebrate our National Day while promoting and increasing public interest in the MINI brand,” said the organisers. The parade, which offered most MINI owners at the event their first taste of driving on Sepang, was followed by a track day session organised exclusively for MINI Cooper and BMW 3 Series owners.

Adding to the fanfare were booths set up by event sponsors such as Ingress Auto, VIVO Malaysia, Petronas Shop, RS Garage, Petlas tyres, Gleam auto detailing, and Pipercross among others to display their respective products and services.