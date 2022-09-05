In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2022 10:00 am / 6 comments

The transport ministry has said that plans to set up bus services between Yong Peng, Batu Pahat and Singapore are in the works to address the needs of locals here. Speaking to The Star, transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the move will not just help meet local demand but also spur the economy in the town and areas around it.

“After listening to the request of Johoreans, including those working in Singapore who wanted to visit their families on the weekends, we have decided to look into providing the bus route. The demand is there. This is the time for us to create another bus route so that it will help to address the problem the people face,” Wee commented.

The plan is to provide bus services from Yong Peng to Larkin – about 100 km away – that would be linked to Singapore. “Next week, we will be having serious discussions with the relevant agencies and bus operators. We will provide more information on the matter, including the frequency of the buses once it has been finalised,” explained Wee.

“This will not only benefit those in Yong Peng but also those living in nearby areas such as Chaah, Labis, Batu Pahat and Kluang. It is time to have at least one destination in central Johor to pick up those who want to travel to or from Singapore,” he continued.