Acting on public complaints, police from the Sepang district headquarters cracked down on motorcycles with noisy exhausts. Personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department (JSPT), Sepang, took action in the areas of Taman Bukit Anggerik and Taman Selasih in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.
As a result of the operation, two motorcycles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 to prevent future recurrence of the offence. Operations against motorcycles and other vehicles with noisy exhausts will continue in the area to preserve public peace.
The public are reminded it is an offence to modify a vehicle’s exhaust to the extent of disturbing public peace and causing a nuisance. The offence attracts a penalty of RM2,000 fine or not more than six months in jail under Section 103 under the Vehicle Regulation Act (Manufacture and Use) 1959 LN 170/1959.
Comments
Need public complaints? Go to any low cost flats, you will need train to move the seized the bikes.
not only summon motorcycle rider, those motorcycle shops that help to modified those exhaust also need to pay a hefty penalty.
Plus confiscate their motorcycle please. Some crazy deafening exhaust.
Modify exhaust 24 times, same jail time as committing billions ringgit of fraud from rakyat’s money. Justice!
Finally take action against these, how about cars with super loud exhaust ?
What’s the point of fining? should just confiscate their bike… once u fine them they are free to roam the road again with that lousy bike sound…
One of the clear cut, visible & loudable violation on the road. Question remains the same. Why this menace still roaming on the road. Not enough enforcement again & again is the standard answer. Same category with heavy tinted car, fancy plate number & list go on. Change Menteri pun tak jalan.
How to report?
If you look closely, their bikes is also illegal in other ways besides the exhaust. Typical Mat Rempit. Not surprising since the guy wear the ‘bossku’ shirt.
Also, no need to censor their face since they’re clearly guilty of the act. Spread their faces far & wide to serve as an extra deterrence.
Lack of enforcement from relevant authorities, no pro-active action taken, only wait after public complaint and situation become worst, then only take some actions to show the authority is working…too bad!Same case go to heavy tinted vehicle and glaring low quality HID or LED headlight, no action taken pun….
Just camp at KL East mall which is beside MRR2, every half hour at least 1 loud motor with modified exhaust will pass by. You can collect so much summons in a day.