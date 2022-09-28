In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 September 2022 9:33 am / 11 comments

Photo from JSPT Sepang IPD social media

Acting on public complaints, police from the Sepang district headquarters cracked down on motorcycles with noisy exhausts. Personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department (JSPT), Sepang, took action in the areas of Taman Bukit Anggerik and Taman Selasih in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

As a result of the operation, two motorcycles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 to prevent future recurrence of the offence. Operations against motorcycles and other vehicles with noisy exhausts will continue in the area to preserve public peace.

The public are reminded it is an offence to modify a vehicle’s exhaust to the extent of disturbing public peace and causing a nuisance. The offence attracts a penalty of RM2,000 fine or not more than six months in jail under Section 103 under the Vehicle Regulation Act (Manufacture and Use) 1959 LN 170/1959.