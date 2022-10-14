In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2022 12:49 pm / 1 comment

Another instance of a heavy vehicle crashing into other vehicles was caught on video recently and posted on social media by SG Road Vigilante. According to the community page, the incident occurred on the Johor–Singapore Causeway yesterday (October 13) at around 9am.

In the dashcam footage, we see a semi-trailer lorry approaching the recording car – a Toyota Mark X – in a traffic jam. Failing to stop in time, the lorry plows into the rear of the sedan, which then hits a Perodua Bezza before pulling right into the side of another semi-trailer lorry.

The culprit lorry then continues forward to hit the Bezza, pushing it into another lorry ahead, crushing the sedan. The aftermath of the accident is certainly chilling, with the Bezza appearing heavily mangled following the chain collision.

Channel News Asia reports that the driver of the Bezza was stuck inside the vehicle but was successfully extricated. Police confirmed the driver was treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for injuries classified under “yellow zone,” which are considered high risk.

It added that all vehicles involved in the incident were Malaysia-registered and the driver of the runaway lorry was a 30-year-old Malaysian that lost control of his vehicle (possibly a brake failure). Two out of the three lanes on the Causeway were blocked as a result of the accident.

This isn’t the first time such an accident has occurred on the Causeway, as back in July, a lorry crashed into 11 vehicles. Other cases elsewhere saw heavy vehicles crashing into cars near the Menora Tunnel in Jelapang, Perak and on the North-South Expressway.

A commercial vehicle (CV) is supposed to undergo a routine roadworthiness inspection of at least twice a year. This includes specific probes into the vehicle’s undercarriage, emissions, suspension, headlights and taillights, speedometer test as well as brake test.

The brake test is one of the most important components of the periodic inspection. If a CV fails the test, it will be automatically blacklisted and the results will be sent to JPJ. The owner will have to rectify the issue and upon repair, obtain JPJ permission for re-inspection. It should be noted that other test failures aren’t referred back to the JPJ, just brake test failures.

Following July’s incident, the road transport department (JPJ) has said it would carry out more operational activities at Puspakom centres to ensure that the safety standards for heavy and commercial vehicles are adhered to.