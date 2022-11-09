In Cars, Great Wall, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 November 2022 11:23 am / 0 comments

The Great Wall Motors Ora Good Cat is proving to be highly popular in Thailand, where the fully electric hatchback is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the country; at the EV’s Thailand launch in June this year, all 500 units of the initial pre-order batch were booked within 58 minutes of opening, Great Wall Motors has said in a statement.

Subsequent to its strong initial demand at the Thailand launch, the Ora Good Cat has accumulated more than 5,500 orders by the end of October 2022 across all variants, and as a result has become the best-selling electric vehicle in Thailand, according to Great Wall Motors.

The Chinese carmaker announced its entry into the Malaysian market in July this year, and the company had already started taking pre-bookings for the electric hatchback at that point. The Good Cat has tentatively been set for its Malaysian launch sometime this month, and it will be made available in our market in four variants; Tech, Pro, Ultra and Ultra G.

Beginning with the Tech and Pro variants, these two variants of the Ora Good Cat pack a 47.8 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery that offers up to 400 km of range on the older NEDC testing cycle (the current WLTP protocol will usually yield a 20% lower figure; explained in our review here), and this will take eight hours to get a full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection. Meanwhile, DC fast charging will take 46 minutes to go from 0-80% state of charge.

Further up the Good Cat range, the Ultra and Ultra G variants get a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery that offer up to 500 km of range on the NEDC test cycle, and this specification will take around 10 hours for a full charge from an AC outlet. With DC fast charging, a 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 40 minutes.

Active safety kit in the Ora Good Cat includes features such as adaptive cruise control with intelligent turning, traffic jam assist, automatic emergency braking with intersection support, front collision warning, a wisdom dodge system, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and lane centre keeping.

The higher-spec Ultra and Ultra G variants add more safety kit such as automated parking, emergency lane keeping, lane change assistant, blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, plus front parking sensors; more on the upcoming Malaysian-market specification here, and check out our video review of the Ora Good Cat here.

GALLERY: Great Wall Ora Good Cat in Malaysia