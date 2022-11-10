In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 10 November 2022 5:32 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has sailed past the 200,000 units sales mark after registering 25,849 units in October 2022. The market leader’s year-to-date sales is 222,203 units, which is 51.2% higher than the 146,951 units sold in Jan-Oct 2021. That sounds like a massive jump, but it’s from a low base – there was a lockdown (remember those things?) between June and August last year.

P2’s 25,849 units recorded last month is a 5% improvement against the 24,626 units registered in September. The Bezza sedan led with 6,768 units, followed by the Myvi with 6,130 units and the Axia with 4,989 units.

As for production, Perodua rolled out 22,974 units last month, bringing the total number of vehicles produced to 229,811 units year-to-date.

“Moving forward, we expect the registration momentum to continue upwards until the end of the year. Looking ahead, we plan to further increase our production and sales volume as we try to go beyond our earlier set sales target for 2022 and by doing so will reduce the waiting period for our customers,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

He added that the higher than expected production and sales performance has impacted the local automotive ecosystem positively, given that on average 95% of Perodua parts are sourced locally.

“In fact, the high localisation rate has also help shield Perodua from the volatility in the foreign exchange market at the moment. It is our intention to further improve the local automotive supply chain as having such an industry have proven a benefit to both Perodua and consumers,” the P2 chief added.

At 222k and with two months to go, Perodua is well on track to achieve its 2022 sales target of 247,800 units. This year’s target is 30.2% higher than the 190,291 vehicles sold in 2021, and 12.6% more than the 220,163 vehicles registered in 2020. If the target is achieved, it would be an all-time record for Perodua, beating 2019’s record of 240,341 units.