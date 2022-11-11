In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 11 November 2022 8:56 pm / 0 comments

The KL Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM, formerly known as SCKLM) 2022 is set to take place this weekend (November 12 and 13), and planned road closures for the event, which is the biggest in the local race calendar, have already been highlighted.

Now, following the service disruption of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, in which 16 stations on the route have been closed until November 15, Prasarana and KLSCM event organiser Dirigo Events have announced complimentary alternative options for participants looking to get to the event using public transport.

Runners have the option of taking a bus (Route 2) from the LRT Gombak station to LRT Maluri where they can resume their journey on the LRT Ampang Line and alight at Masjid Jamek. Another option for participants is to take a bus (Route 1) from the LRT Ara Damansara to MRT Phileo Damansara station, where they can continue their journey to Dataran Merdeka on the Kajang MRT line, getting down at Pasar Seni.

Meanwhile, runners who live in the vicinity of KLCC can walk to the nearest monorail station to board the train to Dataran Merdeka. Runners are advised to get off at the MRT Pasar Seni and walk to Dataran Merdeka.

Route 1 will be utilising double-decker buses with a standing capacity of 115 pax, while d Route 2 will be using single-decked buses with a standing capacity of 53 pax, running at 15 minute intervals. Public transport services will begin at 4.30 am to 6.00 am on Saturday, November 12, and 1.30 am to 6.00 am on Sunday, November 13.

