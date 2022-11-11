Prasarana says that it has been analysing and carrying out rectification work on the suspended LRT Kelana Jaya Line by changing the power supply modem device in the automatic train control (ATC) system, and anticipates that the the service will be operational soon, The Edge reports.
Its president and group CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said troubleshooting work has been ongoing since Wednesday night (November 9), the day Rapid KL announced that 16 stations along the Line would be closed for seven days until November 15, to facilitate repair works.
He said that the company had carried out movement tests on 10 LRT trains, and found that one train had to be controlled manually, but after several tests, it ran smoothly. “It is a positive sign for the LRT train service to return to operation in the near future,” he told reporters at a press conference yesterday.
He said that that the arrival of experts from Canadian OEM supplier Thales Group will assist in dealing with the issue, but added that the company will conduct more tests before the Line is restarted. “We hope that with the help of Thales experts and engineers, we can speed up the ATC system restoration process,” he said.
The Star reported that Rapid Rail had identified that the problem was due to an unstable ATC, which aside from disrupting the service prior to the halt in operations, also caused some trains to “disappear” intermittently from the monitoring screen of the LRT operation and control centre, posing a huge hazard,
The decision to pull the plug for a week was made after taking into account passenger safety as well as the time it would take to identify the cause of the problem. “The trains were unable to move automatically, which indicated a problem. We could not see the trains on our screens, and that is very important for us,” he said.
“As an accountable organisation, we had to make the very tough call to suspend operations (for a week). We acknowledge it has greatly inconvenienced many, but we certainly do not want any recurrence of May 2021’s incident (where two trains, one driven manually, collided head-on in the tunnel between Kampung Baru and KLCC),” he explained.
