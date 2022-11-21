In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 November 2022 9:34 am / 0 comments

A two-year wait due to the Covid pandemic came to an end as Malaysian racer Zaqhwan Zaidi is crowned 2022 Asia Road Racing Superbike ASB1000 champion at the final round in Buriram, Thailand. The 37-year old, who hails from Kajang, Selangor, rides for Honda Asia-Dream Racing and this is his first time as ASB1000 champion, following his success in winning the 600 cc championship a few years ago.

Speaking on his championship win, Zaqhwan was elated, ““I have no words to describe the happiness that I feel right now but I would like to say a big thank you to all those who have supported me in my journey. I would like to thank the team for the great setup of the machine.”

Riding a Honda CBR1000RR-R, Zaqhwan entered the second race of the weekend, the fifth and final round of the series, as clear favourite, finishing fifth to clinch his ASB1000 title. Eventual winner of the race was Suhaithai Chaemsup of EEST NJT Racing, followed by Ikuhiro Enokido of SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph and 2019 ARRC ASB1000 champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team.