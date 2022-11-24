In Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / 24 November 2022 3:31 pm / 0 comments

The Chery Unbounded Pro a.k.a. Chery QQ Wujie Pro has been officially launched in China. The two-door four-seat EV is priced from 89,900 to 112,900 yuan (RM56,808 to RM71,342), with five trim levels and two battery/range options.

Looks familiar? Seen this somewhere before? Lexus LC-style “tears” and BMW i3-style rear aside, Chery does have an existing boxy two-door EV in showrooms – the QQ Ice Cream, which follows the format of the trailblazing Wuling Hongguang Mini EV.

But the Unbounded is a larger car. At 3,402 mm long and 1,680 mm wide, it’s 422 mm longer and 184 mm wider than the deliciously-named EV, and its 2,160 mm wheelbase is also 200 mm longer. Open the two doors – via the flush door handles – and you’ll find two more seats at the back to make it four in total. The Unbounded rolls on 16-inch wheels, four inches larger than the Ice Cream’s.

The Unbounded also has bigger batteries than the tiny Ice Cream. There are two choices here, a 28.86 kWh unit powering a 74 hp/150 Nm motor for 301 km of range, and a 40.296 kWh battery juicing a 94 hp version of the motor. The latter has 120 Nm, which is strangely 30 Nm less than the 74 hp motor – for range purposes, perhaps.

Claimed acceleration is 4.8 seconds (under six seconds with the 74 hp motor), but note that it’s for zero to 50 km/h and not 100 km/h. While the Wujie Pro can reach the century mark, its top speed is just 125 km/h (120 km/h with the 74 hp version).

DC fast charging refills the battery from 30% to 80% state of charge in 30 minutes. The range figures are most probably NEDC, which means more realistic WLTP numbers would be around 20% lower.

This EV’s interior is as modern and sparse as you’d expect an EV to be, with a large 12.9-inch landscape screen dominating the view. Ahead of the steering wheel is a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel. Those, and air con vents, are the only elements on the dash. Splashes of orange/red on the dash and steering wheel are welcome to break the monotony.

Other notable features are electric leather seats, a panoramic glass roof, a full ADAS suite and a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 6155 chip. The latter powers a “540-degree” camera system that combining a conventional 360-degree setup with a forward-facing 180-degree camera for users to “see through” the car’s bonnet. The car is connected to Chery’s New Energy App, where users can unlock the car, open its windows, search for the car and turn on cooling/heating via smartphone.

What do you think of (relatively) cheap little two-door electric boxes like this, the QQ Ice Cream and the Wuling Mini EV? Would they appeal to Malaysians looking for a city runabout?