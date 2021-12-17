In Cars, Chery, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2021 5:37 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by CarNewsChina, the Chery QQ Ice Cream is set to go on sale in China later this month from December 28. The electric city car first made its debut earlier in September and competes against other pint-sized offerings like the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV and Pocco Duoduo.

Based on official information from from Chery New Energy, Ice Cream will be offered in three delicious flavours, starting with the Pudding that has a pre-sale price of 29,900 yuan (RM19,792). This is followed by the Cone at 37,900 yuan (RM25,088), while the Sundae is the most expensive option at 43,900 yuan (RM29,059).

In terms of specifications, the Ice Cream features a rear electric motor rated at 27.2 PS (26.8 hp or 20 kW) and 85 Nm of torque, which is enough for a top speed of 100 km/h. A lithium iron phosphate battery powers the e-motor and will come in two capacities providing either 120 or 170 km of range (NEDC standard).

By comparison, the Wuling MINI EV packs 17.6 PS (17.4 hp or 13 kW) and 85 Nm, with a range also up to 170 km. The Pocco Duoduo beats both with 39 PS (39 hp or 29 kW) and 110 Nm at its disposal, although the maximum range with its largest battery option is around 178 km.

Like those cars, the Ice Cream doesn’t take up much space, measuring in at just 2,980 mm long, 1,496 mm wide and 1,637 mm tall, but with a wheelbase that spans 1,960 mm. The boxy shape is also not unlike its rivals, although Chery’s offering does have a “cuter” and distinctive look.

Headlamps with U-shaped daytime running lights make up the face of the Ice Cream, with the clusters flanking a blocked-off grille that incorporates the charging door. Further down, the vertical air intake slits are part of a wide-width trim piece in black that has circular areas for fog lamps.

Down the sides, you’ll find 12-inch wheels wrapped with 145/70 tyres, as well as a window line that rises near the rear of the vehicle. A two-tone paint scheme adds to the visual flair, as do the prominent creases on the fenders and doors. At the rear, the taillight graphics mimic the DRLs at the front and are fixed in place even when the tailgate is opened. Similarly, the two circles on the rear bumper for the reflector and rear fog lamp mirror what you see at the front.

Inside, the Ice Cream will feature a dual-layer flat dashboard with a digital instrument cluster and free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke, multi-function steering wheel and four seats. A more detailed spec sheet should be released when the model goes on sale before we enter 2022.