In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2022 3:40 pm / 2 comments

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched will be launched in Malaysia within the next two weeks, with Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) set to host a brand experience event from December 16-18, 2022 at KLGCC Resort, The International Gallery – hit up this link if you want to RSVP.

The C40 Recharge will be the company’s second locally-assembled (CKD) electric vehicle (EV) offering after XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which was first launched here in March and has since been facelifted for the 2023 model year.

If you’re not a fan of the XC40 Recharge’s regular SUV look, the C40, with its more coupe-like roofline, might be more appealing. The dynamic styling is also headlined by a prominent roof spoiler, a wing integrated on the tailgate as well as reworked LED taillights that give the SUV a bolder look. Both models look identical from the front, as do their interiors.

In terms of specifications, we can expect the same electric powertrain that consists of two electric motors – one on each axle – for a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. Power for the electric motors is supplied by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 78 kWh that is likely to provide slightly more range than the XC40 Recharge’s 438 km.

The reason for the C40’s better range is due to its lower height by some 70 mm that helps reduce drag. Volvo also quotes a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds for the C40, two tenths quicker than the XC40 Recharge.

In Thailand, the C40 currently costs 2.79 million baht (RM352,891), which is more than the XC40 Recharge priced at 2.69 million baht (RM340,243) – both come in Ultimate trim. As such, we should expect the same to happen here. With current EV incentives, the XC40 Recharge retails for RM278,888 on-the-road without insurance. How much more of a premium are you willing to pay for the looks?

GALLERY: Volvo C40 Recharge