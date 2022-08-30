In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2022 3:53 pm / 2 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced the imminent arrival of the Volvo C40 Recharge, which is set to become the company’s second electric vehicle (EV) offering after the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric. On VCM’s official website, you’ll find a few preliminary details of the upcoming model as well as a page to register your interest.

The facts and figures include an electric range of 530 km and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds. The former exceeds the WLTP-rated 420 km that was mentioned when the C40 first made its global debut last March, although it is mentioned in the fine print that the higher figure is based on the NEDC standard. By comparison, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will do 418 km according to WLTP standard.

In any case, the acceleration time clearly points towards the same dual-motor P8 AWD electric powertrain used by the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, which is slower in the sprint by 0.2 seconds. The total system output is 408 PS (402 kW or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque, with power being supplied by underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery that has a nominal energy capacity of 78 kWh (75 kWh usable). Both Type 2 AC and CCS2 DC fast charging are supported, the latter requiring about 40 minutes to get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge.

For some extra info, in other markets, the C40 is also available with a single-motor setup driving the front wheels and a 69-kWh battery – this was introduced in March this year and offers up to 434 km of range. Unlike the XC40 that is offered with internal combustion engines (with or without a plug-in hybrid system) and as an all-electric model, the C40 Recharge only gets EV powertrains.

One reason to choose the C40 Recharge over the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric – besides the quicker acceleration – is its more dynamic styling with a coupe-like roofline. This is accompanied by a prominent roof spoiler, integrated wing on the tailgate and reworked LED taillights that extend further inwards into the tailgate. Besides these design cues, both appear pretty much identical when viewed from the front.

This will certainly be true here when the facelifted XC40 arrives for the 2023 model year. As we reported previously, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is currently sold out and customers who place their order now will get the updated version instead – the 2022 model year cars sport the older face.

While the C40 Recharge’s exterior is distinctive, the interior is pretty much the same as its normal-roofed sibling. The infotainment system will still be based on Android Automotive OS, providing users with access to familiar services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play Store.

The arrival of the C40 Recharge in Malaysia this year was made known during the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric’s launch, and it is expected to also be a locally-assembled (CKD) model. No word on pricing just yet, but in Thailand, the all-electric coupe-inspired SUV is costlier than the normal XC40 EV, so we should expect the same scenario here. Before the order books were completely filled, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric retailed for RM262,460 OTR without insurance, inclusive of EV incentives and SST.

