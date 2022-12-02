In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Pan Eu Jin / 2 December 2022 11:48 am / 18 comments

Perodua has recorded new milestones in its production, monthly and year-to-date sales performance for the month of November, with the company shifting to high gear to meet demands.

On the sales front, Perodua has sold 250,795 units between January and November this year – a figure that surpassed its full-year target of 247,800 as announced earlier this year. It is the highest sales recorded by the company with a 50% increase from the 167,250 units sold in the same period last year.

The company also set a new record in monthly sales figures with 28,592 units sold in November 2022. This represents a 40.9% increase compared to the 20,299 units sold in November 2021. The figure also represents a 10.6% increase compared to the 25,849 units sold in October 2022.





The second best-seller, the Perodua Myvi.

The top three Perodua models sold in November were the Bezza with 8,089 units, followed by the Myvi with 6,624 units and the Axia with 5,812 units. Perodua attributed the jump in sales compared to the same period last year to the Covid-19 lockdown initiated by the government between June and August 2021. Aside from the new high in sales performance, the company also set a new record for production.

“The sales achievement is on the back of our production achievement so far this year at 258,960 units. We also achieved our highest monthly production ever since inception at 29,149 units,” said Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.

He added, “We now realise that we can further increase output – both in sales and production – without investing in a new plant or acquiring more land for our manufacturing operations.”





The third best performer in sales, the Perodua Axia.

The company is not looking to rest on its laurels though as it will continue to invest in upgrading its operations with an emphasis on knowledge and skill development. It is also working closely with its suppliers and dealers to ensure that its operations are capable to meet future demands and challenges as Dato’ Sri Zainal pointed out.

“We are looking to continue our sales and manufacturing momentum to ensure that our customers receive their Perodua vehicles sooner. We also want to ensure that all those who booked their new cars within the sales tax exemption period timeframe will get their cars before March 31 2023,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said.