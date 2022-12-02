Perodua has recorded new milestones in its production, monthly and year-to-date sales performance for the month of November, with the company shifting to high gear to meet demands.
On the sales front, Perodua has sold 250,795 units between January and November this year – a figure that surpassed its full-year target of 247,800 as announced earlier this year. It is the highest sales recorded by the company with a 50% increase from the 167,250 units sold in the same period last year.
The company also set a new record in monthly sales figures with 28,592 units sold in November 2022. This represents a 40.9% increase compared to the 20,299 units sold in November 2021. The figure also represents a 10.6% increase compared to the 25,849 units sold in October 2022.
The top three Perodua models sold in November were the Bezza with 8,089 units, followed by the Myvi with 6,624 units and the Axia with 5,812 units. Perodua attributed the jump in sales compared to the same period last year to the Covid-19 lockdown initiated by the government between June and August 2021. Aside from the new high in sales performance, the company also set a new record for production.
“The sales achievement is on the back of our production achievement so far this year at 258,960 units. We also achieved our highest monthly production ever since inception at 29,149 units,” said Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, president and CEO of Perodua.
He added, “We now realise that we can further increase output – both in sales and production – without investing in a new plant or acquiring more land for our manufacturing operations.”
The company is not looking to rest on its laurels though as it will continue to invest in upgrading its operations with an emphasis on knowledge and skill development. It is also working closely with its suppliers and dealers to ensure that its operations are capable to meet future demands and challenges as Dato’ Sri Zainal pointed out.
“We are looking to continue our sales and manufacturing momentum to ensure that our customers receive their Perodua vehicles sooner. We also want to ensure that all those who booked their new cars within the sales tax exemption period timeframe will get their cars before March 31 2023,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said.
Comments
Congrats Perodua! Be the best and beat the rest!
Yes Sir it is truly proven DNGA – Don’t Need Geely Anymore !!
Lucky Daihatsu Indonesia saved our Game Over Perodua. This shows that they are still reliant on Daihatsu for cars until 30 years today. All their workers do is just tukang pasang body and who are lazy and likes to drink tea, eat kuih lapis 10x. This is unlike the Game Changer Proton intro new and affordable SUV & MPV to the market.
Congrats but sadly bezza premium x is the only buyable model rightnow before perodua put in unwanted fancies features and red color seat to their av models.
Potong fan will say fake news LOL
Increase output apa? Quality macam hanat especially the dashcam.
No choice.
But at least made their right choice rather than buying Honda, not only just reliability but also because of safety features and others.
Went to Perodua showroom recently to buy an Axia to replace my 8 year old Viva. Salesman said there is a 12 month waiting list for new car !
What 12 months? Next 2 months, got new axia. They cant sell something that will end production.
Lying at its core!
Syabas Game-Changing Perodua! Trully an amazing carmaker
Yeah big deal but can they deliver on their promise? Alot have been waiting way too long, all over 6 months plus of waiting period. Seriously Perodua should stop taking orders until they can cope.
Produced 29,149
Invoiced 28,592
Bezza −8,089
Myvi −6,624
Axia −5,812
Alza/ Aruz/ Ativa =8,067
Bonus must be hugeeeee for pelodua staff!
Hardly bro. We need to hit 300k for bonus, 280k is just cukup makan saja. huhu looks like no bonus for us this year as well. :sad:
At least 6 months weiii
While their sales are good, but their spare parts availability sucks. I have ordered and paid for a part in August this year and I am still waiting for the part to arrive. Today I just checked at their Juru service center and was told to wait. Wait until next year?