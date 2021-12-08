In Car Reviews, Cars, Perodua, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 8 December 2021 5:13 pm / 0 comments

As motoring journalists, we often get asked, “what’s the best car to get under RM100k?” The answer is often not as straightforward as one may think, because each individual’s priorities and requirements for cars differ.

But if there’s one car that deserves a spot in every household, it’s the Perodua Myvi. The 2022 midlife refresh brought about substantial changes to the long-running bestseller, and the fitment of Daihatsu’s D-CVT is arguably the single biggest mechanical upgrade ever made to the Myvi.

No tweaks were made to both the 1.3 litre and 1.5 litre four-pot engines, but the new transmission alone is responsible for improving fuel efficiency by 5%. We managed a peak of 22.3 km/L while cruising between 90 km/h to 110 km/h on the highway, and an average of 19 km/L in mixed driving conditions. The D-CVT also improves performance by a whopping 20% – the Myvi now sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds.

Prior to this, the Ativa set the industry benchmark for having a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assist systems (the umbrella term for which is PSDA) for vehicles under RM70k. Sliding in at just under RM60k, the Myvi now takes top honours, offering adaptive cruise control with lane keep control for the first time.

All told, it cannot be understated just how big of a leap this is for the B-segment hatch. Over 1.3 million units of the Myvi have been sold since its debut in 2005, and it has consistently been the best-selling car every year since. Watch our first impressions review to see what we think of it, and feel free to browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at each variant’s equipment and specifications. Expect a much more in-depth review to come, soon.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5L AV in Cranberry Red