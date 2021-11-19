Perodua started the next chapter of the Myvi story yesterday night with the launch of the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift. Much like the Volkswagen Golf in Europe and the Proton Saga here, back in the day, the Myvi is a package that seems to fit universal needs. It just works.
Perodua has shifted some 1.3 million units of the mass appealing “people’s car” since 2005, and the current third generation has found 277,329 homes in four years. A mid-life update was due, and instead of just doing the minimum – a new feature or two to accompany a bumper/grille change, you know the drill – they threw a kitchen sink worth RM50 million and 137,000 man hours at the D20N.
That’s substantial investment for a facelift, but look at the improvements in the D51A and you’ll see why. The actual facelift is a heavy one, with new headlamps and the debut of LED daytime running lights. The interior receives new meter panels and small changes based on user feedback (the ‘Off’ button for the AC panel, for instance), plus big differentiation for the red-heavy AV.
But the big news is the switch from the trusty 4AT to the new D-CVT gearbox from the Ativa. This required the SUV’s more advanced electrical architecture as well, but the gains at both ends are worth it – 5% better fuel economy and 20% faster 0-100 km/h times, with a bonus of lower noise levels.
No less important and perhaps more showroom/headline-friendly are the new safety features. Just think about it: adaptive cruise control with lane keep on a Myvi, which didn’t even have regular cruise control before this. Level 2 autonomous features are joined by ASA 3.0 (the latest version, as per Ativa), blind spot monitoring and auto high beam. In a sub-RM60k car.
Usually, companies upgrade their products because of competition, trying to one up the rival. Not so here. Frankly, P2 could have got away with just a bumper change because the just-facelifted 2022 Proton Iriz and Persona are nowhere near the four-year old pre-facelift Myvi G3 in efficiency and safety, the two most important factors for regular car buyers. And they could have kept all the top stuff for the costlier Ativa, but they did what they did anyway.
We’ve detailed the Myvi facelift in our launch report and walk-around video yesterday, and you can check it out for all you need to know on the D51A. This post is spec-by-spec comparison that we’ve compiled for you to have a quick glance at the specs.
To recap, the 2022 Myvi range has five variants – 1.3 G, 1.3 G with PSDA (safety features including ASA), 1.5 X, 1.5 H and the top 1.5 AV – priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road without insurance and SST. Here’s what each variant gets, in point form.
2022 Perodua Myvi 1.3 G – RM45,700 (without PSDA), RM47,700 (with PSDA)
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.3L Dual VVT-i engine (1NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,329 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 94 hp at 6,000 rpm, 121 Nm at 4,000 rpm
- D-CVT automatic gearbox
- 22.2 km/l combined fuel consumption
- 36-litre fuel tank
- 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall, 2,500 mm wheelbase
- 160 mm ground clearance
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 4.8-metre turning radius
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- LED headlamps with auto off and follow-me-home functions
- Manual headlight levelling
- LED tail lamps with light guides
- Black electrically-adjustable side mirrors with LED turn signals
- Aeroblade-type windscreen wipers with speed-linked intermittent
- Reverse sensors
- 14-inch alloy wheels, 175/65 tyres
- Full-size spare tyre
- Metallic silver front grille
Interior
- Keyless entry and push start
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Acoustic windscreen
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- 2-DIN head unit with radio and USB input, four speakers (10 cm/10 cm)
- Digital air-con controls (with two memory settings)
- Steering with tilt adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- New seat fabric, standard design
- 60:40 folding rear seats with integrated headrests
- 277 litre boot (expandable to 832L with rear seats down)
- Side pocket on front seat (for mobile phones)
- Shopping hook and anti-snatch handbag hook
Safety
- Four airbags (dual front, front sides)
- ABS, EBD, VSC
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Hill Start Assist
- Five-star ASEAN NCAP crash test rating
- Seat belt reminder for all seats
- Two Isofix anchors for rear seats
- ASA 3.0 with Pre-collision Warning (PCW)
- Pre-collision Braking (PCB or AEB)
- Front Departure Alert (FDA)
- Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)
- Auto High Beam (AHB)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 X – RM49,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 102 hp at 6,000 rpm, 136 Nm at 4,200 rpm
- 21.1 km/l combined fuel consumption
- 5.1-metre turning radius
Exterior
- 15-inch alloy wheels, 185/55 tyres
- Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function
- Auto folding, power-retractable side mirrors
Interior
- Glossy silver air con vent trim
- Door trim with silver finish
- Bluetooth function
- Larger rear speakers (16 cm)
- Audio and call steering buttons
- Power mode steering button
2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H – RM53,900
Adds on:
Exterior
- LED daytime running lights
- Gloss black front grille
- Front lip and side skirts
- Two-tone rear bumper
- Rear spoiler
- Chrome door handles
- Front parking sensors
Interior
- Silver finish on gear lever
- Chrome door handles
- Honeycomb design fabric seats
- Detachable, adjustable rear headrests
- Built-in toll reader
- 6.9-inch touchscreen head unit with USB, Bluetooth, SmartLink, HDMI
- Leather-wrapped steering
- Voice recognition control
- Solar and security window film
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, curtain)
2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV – RM58,800
Adds on:
Interior
- Optitron-style red-themed instrument panel
- TFT colour multi-info display
- Glossy red air con vent trim
- Red-black leather seats
- ACC, LKC, MID steering buttons
- Front dashcam
- Reverse camera
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Keep Control (LKC)
- Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Colour options for the 2022 Perodua Myvi
- Cranberry Red (AV only)
- Electric Blue
- Lava Red (not available for AV)
- Glittering Silver
- Granite Grey (not available for 1.3G)
- Ivory White (solid)
