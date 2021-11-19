In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 19 November 2021 11:35 am / 15 comments

Perodua started the next chapter of the Myvi story yesterday night with the launch of the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift. Much like the Volkswagen Golf in Europe and the Proton Saga here, back in the day, the Myvi is a package that seems to fit universal needs. It just works.

Perodua has shifted some 1.3 million units of the mass appealing “people’s car” since 2005, and the current third generation has found 277,329 homes in four years. A mid-life update was due, and instead of just doing the minimum – a new feature or two to accompany a bumper/grille change, you know the drill – they threw a kitchen sink worth RM50 million and 137,000 man hours at the D20N.

That’s substantial investment for a facelift, but look at the improvements in the D51A and you’ll see why. The actual facelift is a heavy one, with new headlamps and the debut of LED daytime running lights. The interior receives new meter panels and small changes based on user feedback (the ‘Off’ button for the AC panel, for instance), plus big differentiation for the red-heavy AV.

But the big news is the switch from the trusty 4AT to the new D-CVT gearbox from the Ativa. This required the SUV’s more advanced electrical architecture as well, but the gains at both ends are worth it – 5% better fuel economy and 20% faster 0-100 km/h times, with a bonus of lower noise levels.

No less important and perhaps more showroom/headline-friendly are the new safety features. Just think about it: adaptive cruise control with lane keep on a Myvi, which didn’t even have regular cruise control before this. Level 2 autonomous features are joined by ASA 3.0 (the latest version, as per Ativa), blind spot monitoring and auto high beam. In a sub-RM60k car.

Usually, companies upgrade their products because of competition, trying to one up the rival. Not so here. Frankly, P2 could have got away with just a bumper change because the just-facelifted 2022 Proton Iriz and Persona are nowhere near the four-year old pre-facelift Myvi G3 in efficiency and safety, the two most important factors for regular car buyers. And they could have kept all the top stuff for the costlier Ativa, but they did what they did anyway.

We’ve detailed the Myvi facelift in our launch report and walk-around video yesterday, and you can check it out for all you need to know on the D51A. This post is spec-by-spec comparison that we’ve compiled for you to have a quick glance at the specs.

To recap, the 2022 Myvi range has five variants – 1.3 G, 1.3 G with PSDA (safety features including ASA), 1.5 X, 1.5 H and the top 1.5 AV – priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road without insurance and SST. Here’s what each variant gets, in point form.

2022 Perodua Myvi 1.3 G – RM45,700 (without PSDA), RM47,700 (with PSDA)

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.3L Dual VVT-i engine (1NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,329 cc, four-cylinder petrol

94 hp at 6,000 rpm, 121 Nm at 4,000 rpm

D-CVT automatic gearbox

22.2 km/l combined fuel consumption

36-litre fuel tank

3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall, 2,500 mm wheelbase

160 mm ground clearance

Electric power steering (EPS)

4.8-metre turning radius

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlamps with auto off and follow-me-home functions

Manual headlight levelling

LED tail lamps with light guides

Black electrically-adjustable side mirrors with LED turn signals

Aeroblade-type windscreen wipers with speed-linked intermittent

Reverse sensors

14-inch alloy wheels, 175/65 tyres

Full-size spare tyre

Metallic silver front grille

Interior

Keyless entry and push start

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Acoustic windscreen

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

2-DIN head unit with radio and USB input, four speakers (10 cm/10 cm)

Digital air-con controls (with two memory settings)

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

New seat fabric, standard design

60:40 folding rear seats with integrated headrests

277 litre boot (expandable to 832L with rear seats down)

Side pocket on front seat (for mobile phones)

Shopping hook and anti-snatch handbag hook

Safety

Four airbags (dual front, front sides)

ABS, EBD, VSC

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Hill Start Assist

Five-star ASEAN NCAP crash test rating

Seat belt reminder for all seats

Two Isofix anchors for rear seats

ASA 3.0 with Pre-collision Warning (PCW)

Pre-collision Braking (PCB or AEB)

Front Departure Alert (FDA)

Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)

Auto High Beam (AHB)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 X – RM49,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

102 hp at 6,000 rpm, 136 Nm at 4,200 rpm

21.1 km/l combined fuel consumption

5.1-metre turning radius

Exterior

15-inch alloy wheels, 185/55 tyres

Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function

Auto folding, power-retractable side mirrors

Interior

Glossy silver air con vent trim

Door trim with silver finish

Bluetooth function

Larger rear speakers (16 cm)

Audio and call steering buttons

Power mode steering button

2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H – RM53,900

Adds on:

Exterior

LED daytime running lights

Gloss black front grille

Front lip and side skirts

Two-tone rear bumper

Rear spoiler

Chrome door handles

Front parking sensors

Interior

Silver finish on gear lever

Chrome door handles

Honeycomb design fabric seats

Detachable, adjustable rear headrests

Built-in toll reader

6.9-inch touchscreen head unit with USB, Bluetooth, SmartLink, HDMI

Leather-wrapped steering

Voice recognition control

Solar and security window film

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV – RM58,800

Adds on:

Interior

Optitron-style red-themed instrument panel

TFT colour multi-info display

Glossy red air con vent trim

Red-black leather seats

ACC, LKC, MID steering buttons

Front dashcam

Reverse camera

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keep Control (LKC)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Colour options for the 2022 Perodua Myvi

Cranberry Red (AV only)

Electric Blue

Lava Red (not available for AV)

Glittering Silver

Granite Grey (not available for 1.3G)

Ivory White (solid)

