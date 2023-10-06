Perodua Myvi colours – Cranberry Red replaces Lava Red on X and H, previously exclusive to top-spec AV

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / October 6 2023 3:58 pm

Here’s a small but nice change for the Perodua Myvi. We noticed from Perodua’s website that the Cranberry Red paint option is now available for the X and H trim levels. At the same time, Lava Red is no longer an option for the X and H, which means that Cranberry effectively replaces Lava for the mid-spec variants.

Cranberry Red – the signature colour for the Myvi facelift that debut in late 2021 – was previously exclusive to the range-topping AV. Red was also a colour option for the rest of the range, but it was Lava Red. It’s very easy to differentiate the two reds – Lava is the brighter ‘Ferrari Red’ while Cranberry is a darker hue, a bit more like Honda’s Ignite Red Metallic.

Perodua says that Cranberry Red is only for the X, H and AV, which means that the entry-level 1.3 litre G will no longer have a red option. All about the Myvi’s specs, features and performance in our spec-by-spec comparison and review.

GALLERY: Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Cranberry Red

