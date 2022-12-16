In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 December 2022 3:38 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia today hosted a ceremony to honour Chin Kok Fung, who is the first owner of the 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV RS in the country. The event took place at MH Prestige Auto’s showroom in Bandar Sri Damansara, and besides receiving the keys to his new hybrid car, Chin also received RM4,000 worth of Honda accessories and official merchandise as a token of appreciation.

“We are delighted to have launched this new variant. This is the first time the Civic has been introduced with a 2.0L e:HEV powertrain and for Honda Malaysia, this is definitely a leap forward in our effort to offer the most advanced hybrid technology to Malaysians. To-date, we have delivered more than 180 units of Civic e:HEV RS to Malaysians and today we are celebrating the memorable occasion with the first owner, Chin Kok Fung,” said Hironobu Yoshimura, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers who have placed their support and trust in the Honda brand. Honda Malaysia is doing our best to deliver new models on a timely manner while ensuring the highest quality of our products and services. A huge thank you to our customers for their unwavering support, patience and understanding during this period,” he added.

The Civic e:HEV RS was launched just last month and sits at the very top of the line-up with a price tag of RM166,500 on-the-road without insurance. Featuring Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system, the C-segment hybrid features a front-mounted electric motor providing 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm of torque.

The electric motor is juiced by a 1.05-kWh lithium-ion battery that is charged by a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine rated at 143 PS (141 hp) and 189 Nm. The direct-injection mill acts primarily as a generator for most of the time, but at higher speeds, it provide direct drive via a lock-up clutch for better efficiency.

The Civic e:HEV RS is differentiated from the regular VTEC Turbo variants by its dual-tone 18-inch twin-style five-spoke alloys wheels, chrome trim, single tailpipe finisher and blue accents. Also unique to the hybrid variant is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a Qi wireless charger and a Honda smart key card. As with the rest of the range, the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems is standard.

“I have always been a fan of performance driven cars. When Honda introduced a 2.0L e:HEV powertrain, I was immediately impressed with the technology and performance it offers. I am looking forward to experience the thrill of owning this exciting e:HEV technology and to test the car’s potential,” commented Chin, who got his new ride registered in late November.

“This new addition to the Civic line-up certainly portrays Honda’s capability to produce innovative and advanced models. We are honoured to deliver the first Civic e:HEV RS to the customer and we will continue to provide excellent service from sales to after-sales,” said Ng Jit Hua, director of MH Prestige Auto.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Malaysian launch

