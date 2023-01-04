In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2023 5:11 pm / 0 comments

Proton’s export sales grew by 79.1% last year compared to 2021, the carmaker said in its latest release that also touched upon its domestic sales performance. According to the company, 5,406 Proton vehicles were sold overseas in 2022, with the growth being driven by key markets such as Pakistan as well as the addition of South Africa to its list of export markets.

Just like in Malaysia, the Saga was Proton’s most popular export model with 2,408 units sold last year, which represented a 31% year-on-year increase.

The brand’s SUVs saw even more significant growth, with the X50 being the most notable by registering a 277% increase in its first full year of export sales at 1,117 units. The X70 also recorded a triple-digit sales increase of 101%, with 1,708 units sold in export markets.

“Growth in Proton’s export markets remains vital to the company. We are now halfway through our ten-year business plan and export sales will need to account for a growing percentage of our volume for the company to achieve its goals. With new models being added and growth from our current offerings in 2023, we are confident of hitting even bigger numbers this year,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.