In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 4 July 2022 6:14 pm / 4 comments

Proton announced its first half of 2022 sales figures today and the headlining number is 60,124 units sold from January to June, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year. A late push in June (14,787 units), the company’s best month this year, helped the carmaker achieve y-o-y growth.

Proton always includes exports in its total sales numbers, but if you look at exports separately, there’s big growth. P1 says that it shipped 636 units in June, and total exports for the first half reached 2,722 units. That’s a y-o-y growth of 81.2%, and Proton says that it’s the top exporting car company in Malaysia.

No surprises on which model is leading the export charts. The Saga is at 1,602 units, an increase of 78%, but the Proton X70 and X50 are growing fast, Proton says – 377 and 100 units respectively were shipped in June. Pakistan continues to be Proton’s biggest export market with 1,770 units, 183% higher than 1H 2021. This is followed by Brunei and Bangladesh with 203 and 194 units respectively.

“Proton’s exports is one of the pillars to drive our future growth and is also in line with our promise to the government to help develop Malaysia’s automotive export industry. With the addition of new markets such as South Africa to our portfolio, we target for export volumes to continue on their current growth trajectory and form an even larger portion of our sales in the future,” said Proton’s deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.