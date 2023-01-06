In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2023 12:05 pm / 1 comment

Take note, North South Highway users. PLUS has announced that the Seremban R&R, southbound, will be fully closed from now, for an indefinite period. The closure is to facilitate construction and upgrading works for future benefit, the concessionaire says.

However, the Petronas and Shell petrol stations at the location will continue to operate normally, which means you can still stop for toilet breaks. However, PLUS is advising motorists to use the surau and toilets at nearby facilities such as the Nilai R&R, Bandar Ainsdale toll plaza and Senawang R&R.

Drive safe and remember to stop for break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.