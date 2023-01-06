Take note, North South Highway users. PLUS has announced that the Seremban R&R, southbound, will be fully closed from now, for an indefinite period. The closure is to facilitate construction and upgrading works for future benefit, the concessionaire says.
However, the Petronas and Shell petrol stations at the location will continue to operate normally, which means you can still stop for toilet breaks. However, PLUS is advising motorists to use the surau and toilets at nearby facilities such as the Nilai R&R, Bandar Ainsdale toll plaza and Senawang R&R.
Drive safe and remember to stop for break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.
Don’t get it actually. RnR areas are a 24/7 utility, like the LRT which is 24/7/365 yet breakdowns occur. These concessions companies have the cheek to close certain areas of the route? Even 24hr kedai mamak are better, so how these chiefs get paid so much?