In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 30 January 2023 11:01 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the facelifted GLE on January 31, 2023, and based on the teaser image the German carmaker posted recently, it looks like it will be a double premiere that will also see the introduction of the updated GLE Coupe.

As far as changes go, we can make out a new daytime running light signature for the headlamps that are noticeably different from the two “hockey sticks” seen on the original models from 2018 and 2019. Similarly, the taillights lose their ringed graphics, which have been replaced by what appears to be a light strip within each cluster – at least on the GLE Coupe teased.

The #MercedesBenz #GLE is getting an update. Catch a first glimpse now and see the entire car on 31 January at 6 p.m. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/TPlRbdEkCj — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) January 26, 2023

We should also expect tweaked bumpers and new wheel designs to be part of the facelift. Spyshots also suggest the GLE will stick to its existing dual-screen layout inside the cabin, likely powered by the latest version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

In terms of engines, the pre-facelift GLE is available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. These should be carried over and possibly improved for the facelift, with performance AMG versions arriving later to do battle against BMW M versions of the X5 (set to be updated too) and X6.

GALLERY: 2021 V167 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic AMG Line (Malaysia market)

GALLERY: 2020 C167 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic Coupe AMG Line (Malaysia market)