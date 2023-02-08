In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 8 February 2023 4:05 pm / 2 comments

Perodua has announced its sales performance for January 2023, with the national automaker stating that it delivered 21,449 vehicles last month, which is 9,775 units less than the 31,224 units it managed in December 2022. While this represents a 31.3% drop from the month before, the company should remain on course to achieve its planned sales target of 314,000 units for 2023.

This is because January’s sales volume – which is traditionally softer than the year end when it comes to numbers shifted – stacks up favourably compared to that achieved in the corresponding period last year, being 22.96% (or 4,005 units) more than the 17,444 units sold in January 2022.

Given that it then went on to set a record of selling 282,019 units last year, the company should be able to meet its 2023 target, especially with the all-new Axia due to arrive shortly. Year-on-year production volume also improved, with 24,590 units built last month, a 7,052 unit (or 40.2%) increase over the 17,538 units produced in January 2022.

Perodua CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the increase in sales volume at the start of the year compared to 2022 was due to conditions stabilising across the entire spectrum. “It is important to note that for January last year, there was a flood, a severe shortage in the supply of semiconductor chips, manpower issues and other parts shortages, which hindered production and sales,” he said.

“That being said, the improvements in both sales and production volumes indicate that the ecosystem is moving as planned,” he said, adding that the automaker remains committed to its goal of delivering vehicles to its customers as quickly as possible. Earlier this month, the company said its outstanding bookings stood at 220,000 units.