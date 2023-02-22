In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 February 2023 11:55 am / 4 comments

Electric vehicle proponents say they save the environment, offer superlative performance and are cheaper to run than an internal combustion engine (ICE) equivalent. They are however not cheaper to buy, at least not right now, and the general perception most people have about the segment is that it is very much a richer man’s game, given that there are no budget offerings anywhere in sight, or models priced under RM100k for that matter.

Well, the government says it is looking at ways to change that. In a post on his Facebook page, minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said a special meeting of the National EV Task Force (NEVTF) yesterday discussed efforts “to reduce the price of EVs in Malaysia so that more people can afford them.”

While dipping under the RM100k mark still looks unlikely in the near future (the BYD Dolphin EA1 could change all that), steps inching towards that are being taken. Earlier this week, MITI deputy secretary general Datuk Seri Norazman Ayub said that EV models priced from as low as RM120,000 will be coming to Malaysia in the second quarter of this year.

“We have now encouraged the importation of more EVs, particularly from China, because we want to have more EVs that are affordable for the rakyat,” said Norazman. At present, the most affordable EV on sale in the country is the base 400 Pro variant of the Ora Good Cat from Great Wall Motors (GWM), at RM139,800 on-the-road without insurance.

Tengku Zafrul also said that the development of the public charging infrastructure was being looked at very closely. “We also need to increase the number of EV charging points throughout Malaysia to support the development of the EV ecosystem at this time,” he said in his post. Last year, the government announced that is was aiming to set up 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles in Malaysia by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

Additional EV incentives are expected to be included in the revised Budget 2023, which will be tabled in Parliament later this week.