3 March 2023 10:36 pm





Click to enlarge MRT Putrajaya Line station list

After running on Phase One with 12 stations since June 2022, the full route of the MRT Putrajaya Line will finally be fully open on March 16 2023 at 3pm.

The full line is 57.7 km long from the Kwasa Damansara station all the way to Putrajaya Sentral station, with 36 stations along the way. There are another 5 stations planned for future use which are RRI, Bandar Malaysia Utara, Bandar Malaysia Selatan, Taman Teknologi and Taman Universiti. Of the total 57.7 km length, 44.2 km is elevated while 13.5 km is underground.

There are a total of interchanges stations with other lines along the way. For example, you can interchange with the MRT Kajang Line at Kwasa Damansara and TRX stations. Sungai Buloh and Sri Damansara Timur stations interchange with KTM Komuter. From Putrajaya Sentral, you will be able to take the ERL (KLIA Express) to KLIA/KLIA2. For a full list of interchange stations, please refer to the MRT Putrajaya Line map above, or the full Klang Valley integrated map below.

Each train set on the MRT Putrajaya Line will have four cars, and train frequency is designed to be 4 minutes during peak hours and 6 minutes during off peak hours.

Many in the south of the Klang Valley have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the full line. Are you glad it’s finally going to be fully open?