27 March 2023

It is a rule that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to fuel up on RON 95 in Malaysia. However, as we’ve seen on numerous occasions, there are still individuals that disobey this rule and continue to fuel up on the subsidised fuel.

Recently, another incident of this was captured in a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube page. In a video dated March 25, 2023, a driver of a Honda Odyssey with a Singapore registration plate just finished fuelling up and was called out by the person behind the camera telling him that he wasn’t allowed to pump RON 95 into his vehicle.

In response, the man claimed he was Malaysian and was “entitled” to fuel up on RON 95, but this is wrong. The rule is simple: if a vehicle has a foreign registration plate and not a Malaysian one, it can only be fuelled up with RON 97 and not the subsidised RON 95.

It doesn’t matter if you’re Malaysian – where the vehicle is registered is the focus, not the individual. The purchase of diesel foreign-registered vehicles also has an attached rule as they are limited to 20 litres per day at petrol stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border gate.

Some fuel stations have even placed notices on fuel pumps to make sure owners of foreign-registered vehicles are made aware. Of course, there are still those who simply choose to ignore this rule altogether and proceed to fuel up on RON 95 – some even get help from the locals.

If you happen to come across such a situation, confront the individual and tell them that they are not allowed to do so and inform the employees of the fuel station. Do not act as a vigilante and hit the emergency stop button on the fuel pump because certain stations may have different failsafes and protocols, and it may even take some time for fuel flow to be restarted.

You can also file a complaint with the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) via its e-complaint platform or WhatsApp them at 019-2794317. Whatever you do, don’t resort to violence.