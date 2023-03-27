It is a rule that foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to fuel up on RON 95 in Malaysia. However, as we’ve seen on numerous occasions, there are still individuals that disobey this rule and continue to fuel up on the subsidised fuel.
Recently, another incident of this was captured in a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube page. In a video dated March 25, 2023, a driver of a Honda Odyssey with a Singapore registration plate just finished fuelling up and was called out by the person behind the camera telling him that he wasn’t allowed to pump RON 95 into his vehicle.
In response, the man claimed he was Malaysian and was “entitled” to fuel up on RON 95, but this is wrong. The rule is simple: if a vehicle has a foreign registration plate and not a Malaysian one, it can only be fuelled up with RON 97 and not the subsidised RON 95.
It doesn’t matter if you’re Malaysian – where the vehicle is registered is the focus, not the individual. The purchase of diesel foreign-registered vehicles also has an attached rule as they are limited to 20 litres per day at petrol stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border gate.
Some fuel stations have even placed notices on fuel pumps to make sure owners of foreign-registered vehicles are made aware. Of course, there are still those who simply choose to ignore this rule altogether and proceed to fuel up on RON 95 – some even get help from the locals.
If you happen to come across such a situation, confront the individual and tell them that they are not allowed to do so and inform the employees of the fuel station. Do not act as a vigilante and hit the emergency stop button on the fuel pump because certain stations may have different failsafes and protocols, and it may even take some time for fuel flow to be restarted.
You can also file a complaint with the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) via its e-complaint platform or WhatsApp them at 019-2794317. Whatever you do, don’t resort to violence.
Comments
Please implement automatic number-plate recognition at least at the petrol station near boarder. Don’t rely on manual human control.
After getting caught automatically he claims hes a Malaysian…so pathetic
Kerajaan Madani/Perpaduan,
Please do something. This thing has become so rampant and nobody is afraid to continue doing this. The operator for sure should be charged. In this case, the malaysian helper also should be charged as well for plain ignorance & become “keldai petrol” to our cheapo neighbor.
to minimise abuse from singapore, can make it mandatory to slot in MyKad into the payment device or authenticator machine for RON95 petrol. Make this mandatory in all towns bordering sgpore and thailand. Cannot eliminate but can minimise abuse
Can’t you see? the driver claim malaysian, got MyKad. Just remove the bulk subsidy, implement targeted fuel subsidy. No need huha control.
In this incidence, swiping IC is not gonna stop locals to help the stingy relatives. However, good suggestion since the IC record is captured for audit purpose which will take ages to saman & make sure no promo discount for payment.
Then soon our petrol stations are full of boys who “rent” their MyKad to foreigners for RM10.
Remove bulk fuel subsidy!
Very simple solution to this. Plate number recognition technology. All this can be bundled together into the digital plate implementation and then from there targeted fuel subsidy also can be implemented. Anthony Loke I know you can do it!
…just pancung terus. These are scums.
Malaysian ? Earning SGD, driving sgd160k honda odyssey and paying singapore taxes, but contribute telor to Malaysia, but want to get subsidy from malaysia meh?
Moreover sgd1 is rm3.3 so even if pump ron97, not much hit to the wallet lah. Small difference compared to Now become famous all over singapore and malaysia?!
they want to save money to pay to their rising rental market.
macam babi!!!
Only a pig will call others a pig. Mind your words.
Just fine this fellow tiap tiap lah ..
Sing Swine Sickness (SSS)
I wonder why a Malaysian would buy a singaporean car (even if he works there) when the COE and car price alone is extravagant!
Everyone is a Malaysian when in Malaysia but different registration of vehicle’s so it is better to have this vehicle surcharge when exciting into their country. Mslaysian custom can charge them minimum amount of RM 500 if found thier Tanks exceeds the amount or been reported without buying proof of petrol type and payment done as all have receipts
Just pay the petrol tax based on Mileage @ the border checkout,
Keep the petrol station simple.
Looking from the nerdy and ah beng look, this is not a Malaysian.
Claiming Malaysian! He is a disgrace for his country hahhaa! Probably someone went to national service and pledge will die for the country but ended giving up for petrol . Singaporean for on you all! Which part of rule you’ll don’t understand, No means NO! Don’t use 95, that’s for Malaysian
This so called Malaysian can only filled up himself but not the Singapore registered vehicle. Yah!
In the end is the station boss being fined 40k…
From the way he answered the lady already sounds typical Singaporean…. Anyway, the government don’t care whether you are Malaysian or Singaporean, what the government want to know is your car Malaysian or Singaporean regn. Plate number…. So, don’t try to act smart and pretend don’t know the rules like kiasi kiasu kinda people….
Cheapskate fake Singaporean, even we malaysian also dunwan to claim him. So he left the country, earns Sgd, buys car there, not paying tax here but wants to enjoy our subsidies, cheapskate. Sometimes i feel the real Singaporean not like this, (i have real Singaporean born relatives and friends) those who act like this are the malaysian born singapore PR who thought sendiri so atas that they are ‘Singaporean’ now
fuxking singaporeans…
jgn bagi keta2 luar masuk malaysia… apa susah??? tu pun nak kena ajar ke. malaysian fuel for malaysian