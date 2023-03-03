In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2023 5:44 pm / 0 comments

Another instance of a Singapore-registered car fuelling up on RON 95 has been captured in a video posted by SG Road Vigilante. In the incident, which occurred at a Shell station in Johor on February 28, 2023, we can see the passenger of a Honda Odyssey assisting the driver in filling the MPV with the subsidised fuel.

However, this was noticed by a Shell attendant, who promptly stops the fuel pump. Shortly after, the passenger is seen getting back into the car, which then proceeds to drive away from the station. Praise must be given to the alert Shell employee who managed to stop the illegal act.

It is a rule that foreign-registered vehicles can only fuel up unsubsidised RON 97 petrol and not the subsidised RON 95. As for the purchase of diesel, foreign-registered vehicles are limited to 20 litres per day at petrol stations within 25 km of the Malaysia-Singapore border gate.

If you’re thinking of emulating the Shell employee’s actions, don’t. While it is within his line of duty to stop a fuel pump, acting as a vigilante and hitting the emergency stop button can cause further delays for everyone looking to fuel up.

This is because certain stations may have different failsafes and protocols, and it may even take some time for fuel flow to be restarted. Instead, confront the motorist and calmly inform him/her that filling up with RON 95 is not allowed for foreign-registered cars.

You can also file a complaint with the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) via its e-complaint platform or WhatsApp them at 019-2794317. Whatever it is, no violence, please.