In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 September 2022 9:59 am / 19 comments

Offering a helping hand is nice thing to do but there are some situations where it’s not the best or right course of action. This recent incident, which was captured on video and allegedly took place at Petron Gelang Patah, is a good example of that.

Posted on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube page, the video starts with a Singapore-registered Toyota MPV being refuelled with RON 95 petrol. As reported several times before, foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from buying RON 95, which is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government – this ban has been in place since August 1, 2010.

While such a scene is already unwelcomed, it’s made more curious by the fact that the fuel nozzle being used to fill up on RON 95 was linked to the fuel pump on the other side of the MPV where you’ll find a Malaysia-registered Audi sedan being refuelled.

Upon realising his actions were being recorded, the owner of the MPV swaps nozzles with the Audi owner and begins fuelling the vehicle with RON 97 instead, which is the fuel that Singaporeans are supposed to fuel up on here as its unsubsidised.

As countries, Malaysia and Singapore have good bilateral relations, and perhaps the Audi driver wanted to uphold that spirit by helping the MPV driver save some money by exchanging fuel nozzles. It’s certainly a crafty way to get RON 95 into a Singapore-registered vehicle, and since we’re not lawyers, we’re not certain of the legality of the Audi driver’s actions.

In any case, if you’re asked to exchange fuel nozzles with someone driving a foreign-registered vehicle when refuelling the petrol station, it’s best to avoid any potential problems by politely declining.

As of the latest fuel pricing update issued on September 7, 2022, RON 95 remains unchanged at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, while RON 97 dropped 10 sen to retail at RM4.20 per litre. As for diesel, Euro 5 B10 and B20 are at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend continues to be 20 sen more than those blends at RM2.35 per litre. The purchase of diesel by foreigners also comes with its own set of restrictions.