In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2023 10:29 am / 6 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has given the E300 AMG Line variant of the W213 E-Class facelift an update, less than two years after the locally-assembled (CKD) model was first introduced here in July 2021. Priced at RM399,888 on-the-road without insurance, the revised variant costs RM2,000 more than before when we refer to the SST-inclusive figure from July last year.

Referring to the spec sheet, changes done to the E300 include a new set of 19-inch AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels which replace the previous AMG five-twin-spoke alloys that had the distinctive inner rim running through the spokes.

Behind the new wheels at the front, there are also larger, cross-drilled brake discs, while the rear gets a boot lid lip spoiler. On that mention, the Keyless-Go system is now accompanied by a Hands-Free Access function so you can open the boot by simply waving you foot underneath the rear bumper. As for the interior, the sports steering wheel has a slightly tweaked design.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the E300 remains the same as before. Under the bonnet, the M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine puts out 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the rear wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

The kit list also includes Multibeam LED headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus), the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with dual 12.3-inch displays, a wireless charger, a panoramic sliding sunroof, Thermotronic three-zone climate control, AMG floor mats, a Burmester sound system and Urban Guard system. The E300 features genuine leather seats, black open-pored ash wood trim and certain areas like the dashboard are lined in Artico man-made leather.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the E300 comes with Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Pre-Safe, Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), a 360-degree camera and the Driving Assistance Package, which consists of Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe Plus.

Mercedes-Benz E300 AMG Lone

GALLERY: 2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E300 AMG Line in Malaysia