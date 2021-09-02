In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 2 September 2021 4:33 pm / 3 comments

The W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift was launched in Malaysia near the end of July this year, with two variants being made available to customers. We’ve already put up a comprehensive gallery of the base E 200 Avantgarde in a separate post, so now let’s focus on the range-topping E 300 AMG Line that fights against the also-facelifted BMW 530i M Sport.

Priced at RM375,432 on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, the latest E-Class benefits from the ongoing sales tax exemption, which is 100% as it is a locally-assembled (CKD) model.

Under the bonnet, the E 300 retains the familiar M264 engine instead of the newer M254, with the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit providing 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, which allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.

As the variant name suggests, the E 300 comes with the AMG Line package that includes a more aggressive front bumper and a trapezoidal-shaped grille, the latter with a single chrome slat on top of a sea of chrome pins. This look is unique to the E 300, as the E 200’s Avantgarde exterior is noticeably different.

These complement the facelift changes that include sleeker headlamps and two-piece taillights that replace the previous, vertical-oriented clusters. The E 300 also comes with 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels that are rather striking and share the same Agility Control Suspension with the E 200.

Inside, the most notable revision is the addition of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system that includes the brand’s Widescreen Cockpit. The setup involves two 12.3-inch displays, including a digital instrument cluster and a centre touchscreen.

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line spec sheet; click to enlarge

Other kit that comes standard on the E 300 are Multibeam LED headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus), Mercedes me connected services, a wireless charger, Thermotronic triple-zone climate control, an ambient lighting system, powered front seats with memory function, powered sunblind for the rear window, a panoramic sunroof and a Burmester sound system.

The interior also gets Nappa leather upholstery, black open-pored ash wood trim and a dashboard lined in Artico man-made leather. As for safety and assistance systems, the E 300 comes with Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Keyless-Go, Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), a 360-degree camera and Driving Assistance Package.

The last item consists of several systems like Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe Plus. The E-Class also comes the brand’s Urban Guard system, which works with Mercedes me to provide all-round monitoring of the vehicle.