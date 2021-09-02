In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 2 September 2021 3:55 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launched the W213 E-Class facelift towards the end of July, though due to pandemic restrictions and precautions, our own live image gallery has been a long time coming. We have now finally managed to photograph the facelifted German sedan, and here it is in E 200 Avantgarde form.

Priced at RM326,943 on-the-road without insurance with the ongoing sales tax exemption factored in as this is a CKD vehicle, the W213 E 200 is one of two four-cylinder petrol-powered variants in the recently introduced range, the other being the E 300 AMG Line.

Both are powered by the M264 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol, which, in the E 200 Avantgarde produces 197 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,650 rpm to 4,000 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, propelling the E 200 through the 0-100 km/h sprint benchmark in 7.4 seconds and to a top speed of 240 km/h.

For driveline and chassis modes, the E 200 Avantgarde matches the E 300 AMG Line in packing a Dynamic Select drive mode selector and Agility Control suspension, with passively selected damping.

Rolling stock is comprised of 18-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels shod in 245/45 tyres front and rear, joining exterior equipment that includes LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus.

Inside, the front row continues to get digital displays, though now refreshed with the installation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. Called the Widescreen Cockpit in Mercedes-Benz terms, this is comprised of two 12.3-inch widescreen displays, one for driver instrumentation and the other, a touchscreen.

Upholstery and trim in the E 200 Avantgarde include Nappa leather for the steering wheel with capacitive Touch Control buttons, which are specified with aluminium and black open-pore wood trim for the centre console. Seat upholstery is Artico man-made leather, while the front seats are power-adjustable with memory function. Climate control is a Thermatic dual-zone unit, and the rear window gets a powered sunblind.

Safety kit on the E 200 Avantgarde features a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Keyless-Go, Pre-Safe and Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking). This is joined by Urban Guard, an all-round monitoring system provided through Mercedes me connected services.

This includes an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in case a change in position is detected, alarm siren, interior monitoring as well as pre-installation for theft and detection of parking collisions.

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Avantgarde spec sheet; click to enlarge