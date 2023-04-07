In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2023 3:03 pm / 0 comments

At today’s launch of the all-new X254 GLC, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also announced an exclusive partnership with Maybank to launch the Mercedes-Benz Card. The co-branded Visa credit card is described as an industry-first and provides users with a number of benefits when used to make payments. For that extra premium touch (literally), the card is made of metal instead of plastic.

“We are excited to launch our first credit card product with Maybank and Visa to offer an exclusive branded metal credit card that complements the luxury brand experience for our customers. The Mercedes-Benz Card is designed to enrich the experience of card holders who are lifestyle enthusiasts. Our customers can now have the prized three-pointed star, not only in their garage, but also in their wallet,” said Anamika Talwar, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia.

With the Mercedes-Benz Card, you’ll be able to enjoy exclusive rewards with the brand, including discounts of up to 10% on original vehicle parts as well as official merchandise and accessories. Also offered is up to 8% off when purchasing the Extended Limited Warranty programme if you want coverage beyond the standard four-year warranty period.

Other benefits include RM200 off on MobilityPlus, which is a car replacement service for customers who finance or lease their ride through Mercedes-Benz Financial. As part of the Maybank tie-in, every RM1 spent at any authorised Mercedes-Benz Autohaus will also net you 10x TreatsPoints that can be used to claim a variety of items.

In addition to the rewards offered when spending at Mercedes-Benz outlets, the card also provides 3% petrol cash back (capped at RM50 a month), up to 40% on dining at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, complimentary green fees at 100 golf courses nationwide as well as complimentary access to Plaza Premium Lounges worldwide.

“Maybank is honoured to partner with Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia and become the first in Malaysian automotive history to introduce a one of its kind, metal card offering exclusive and luxurious benefits to its customers,” commented B Ravintharan, Maybank senior executive vice-president and head, cards, group community financial services.

“As the market leader for cards in Malaysia, Maybank continues to offer customer centric, new value-added offerings and best in class products for our customers. In line with the bank’s mission of ‘Humanising Financial Services’, we constantly look at new opportunities in emerging lifestyle trends to improve customer offerings and fit their current needs and way of life. This is also aligned to the bank’s strategy to continously build on its strong franchise in the region by offering distinct value propositions for different market segments,” he added.

To qualify for the Mercedes-Benz Card, the only requirement is an annual income of at least RM100,000 (you don’t even need to own a Mercedes-Benz). For now, the annual fee is waived for the first two years, but subsequent years will cost you RM800 yearly, although it can be waived with a minimum spend of RM80,000 per annum.