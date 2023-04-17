In BMW, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 April 2023 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby has entered the Indonesian passenger car market with PT Performance Motors Indonesia, a joint venture between Simar Darby subsidiary Sime Singapore and Galeon Group. PT Performance Motors Indonesia enters Jakarta and Medan with two dealerships representing the BMW and MINI brands, according to the company’s statement.

The opening of the locations in Jakarta and Medan will serve as a starting point for Sime Darby Motors’ growth into the Indonesian market, and will expand to reach other provinces in Java and Sumatra as the BMW Group aims to further expand in Indonesia.

Established more than 22 years ago, BMW Group Indonesia is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG, and the welcoming of Sime Darby Motors into the BMW Group Indonesia dealer network as well as its partnership with the Galeon Group is a clear sign of confidence in the group’s presence in Indonesia, as well as the two brands’ strong sales performance in this market, said BMW Group Indonesia president Ramesh Divyanathan.

“Having been in the automotive business since 1989, Galeon has the critical expertise and understanding of the local automotive scene. We look forward to continue growing with BMW Group Indonesia as a strategic partner, and to work closely to grow the BMW and MINI brands in Indonesia,” said Sime Darby Berhad group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson.

“Sime Darby has valuable experience in the automotive sector across the value chain and would make great partners to grow together. With Sime Darby’s strong automotive and BMW experience, solid back-end systems, and strong financial capacity to support growth, we are confident that this partnership would bring success,” said Galeon Group principal Leonel Gozali.

Last week, BMW Indonesia was selected as the sustainable mobility partner for KTT ASEAN 2023 that will take place in Labuan Bajo from May 9 to 11, and contributed 13 units of the BMW iX fully electric vehicle for use by leaders from 10 visiting countries at the conference.