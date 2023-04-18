In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 April 2023 4:02 pm / 0 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that PDRM will provide a special payment rate for traffic summons for a period of one month, from April 21 to May 21.

Announcing this in a special speech earlier today, he said that each summons can be settled at a rate of RM50, and is applicable to all PDRM traffic summons that were issued in 2022 and before. It does not apply to traffic summons issued this year.

“Despite this, PDRM is committed to continue ensuring road safety at an optimal level, especially during the festive season. Therefore, in order to ensure the smooth travel of road users in conjunction with Aidilfitri, PDRM will implement Ops Lancar on April 18 and 19 by focusing on routes that are expected to experience congestion,” he said.

“Furthermore, Ops Selamat 20 will be implemented from April 20 for a period of seven days. For this purpose, PDRM will also work with other agencies including RELA and the Malaysian civil defense force (APM) to ensure that hotspot routes such as entrances and exits at toll plazas, for example, do not experience traffic congestion,” he said in his speech.

The PM also announced that toll will not need to be paid on 33 highways for four days during the Hari Raya festive period, starting from midnight tonight (April 19) at 12.01 am up to the end of April 21 at 11.59 pm, as well as the entirety of April 24. Toll will not be free on April 22 and 23.

Oh, and if you don’t already know, there will be an additional public holiday this Friday (April 21) in conjunction with Hari Raya. Announcing this in the same speech, Anwar said this is to allow the public to make travel plans and to prepare for the festivities.